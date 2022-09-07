Jennifer Garner, 50, looks happier than ever after Ben Affleck wedding

Jennifer Garner, 50, appeared to be having a great time on Monday as she danced pitch-side while watching Angel City FC compete in the Copa Angelina 2022 at the Banc of California Stadium.

The actress could be seen in pictures dancing and swaying her hips as she stood on the sidelines showing off her team spirit.

Angel City FC is a football club owned by Natalie Portman, Eva Longoria and Serena Williams, and the team played as part of the Copa Angelina 2022 against Mexico, in which they unfortunately lost 2-0.

However, it looked like nothing could dampen Jennifer’s spirits, as she looked fabulously stylish in a casual outfit featuring a beige T-shirt, and cream wide-leg jeans – which she accessorised with a black belt.

Her cheerful appearance comes just weeks after her ex-husband, actor Ben Affleck, 50, tied the knot with singer Jennifer Lopez, 53.