Kenan Thompson on the Emmys and why he’s staying on ‘SNL’

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Thompson said he has not asked his “SNL” costars Michael Che and Colin Jost for tips on hosting the Emmys (Che and Jost hosted in 2018).

“I have not been in touch with them, necessarily,” Thompson told the publication. “I’m going to be pretty straightforward — a good monologue and keeping the energy up will be my approach. I enjoy honoring artistry and creativity.”

He will host the 74th Emmy Awards on NBC Monday and feels “great” about the upcoming gig.

“There’s a great team that’s involved. I definitely don’t feel like I’m floating out there by myself,” Thompson said. “I’m really excited about it. There’s some great pieces coming together.”