King Viserys blunder ridiculed by House of the Dragon fans


Unfortunately, when Viserys hands a scroll to a young soldier in one scene, Paddy’s green finger sleeves are clearly visible for a brief moment.

While the mistake was only on-screen for a couple of seconds at most, it didn’t take long for some eagle-eyed fans to spot it.

@mattbo_0 tweeted: “First the Starbucks cup, then the water bottle and now Viserys Targaryen’s green screen covered fingers. Oh Game of Thrones production, you never disappoint.”

Kelly Donoho said: “Did GOT really leave Viserys’s green screen fingies in?”





Lucas Hill-Paul

By Lucas Hill-Paul

Lucas Hill-Paul is a Digital TV Reporter at Express.co.uk. As seen in: Daily Express, Screen Rant, Scottish Daily Record, Kent Live, Film Daily, The Mancunion, SWLondoner, SussexLive, Northants Live

