Linn-Mar teacher includes students in wedding by displaying their art

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) – An elementary school teacher in Marion displayed artwork from her second graders as centerpieces at her wedding.

Brandi Rickard (Hamdorf) says some of her students wanted to be there for her big day, so she found a way to include them. The Wilkins Elementary teacher had her students create art ahead of summer break, which she displayed on the tables at her August wedding.

”I think it’s pretty cool,” Dale Wrage, one of the students, said.

Some students drew their teacher in a big white gown.

”Every student got to draw me and my now husband and what they thought we would look like at the wedding,” Rickard explained.

Others wrote letters following prompts like, how do you know if you’re in love?

”When they talk to you a lot, and they say nice things, and they go places with you,” Stella Fratzke wrote.

”One of my favorites was why do people get married and it was because the lady wants expensive things,” Rickard said.

The art was a hit at the wedding as guests talked about what was on their table.

”It was cool because a ton of people got to see it,” Fratzke said.

For Mrs. Rickard it was a special part of her most special day.

”I’m just happy that I got to include my students and that hopefully they’ll see this and know that it was really special for them to be a part of my day,” Rickard said.

