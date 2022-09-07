Liverpool heroes Fowler and Owen both slam same two players vs Napoli

“Don’t get me wrong Napoli have been quick out the blocks, loads of energy, strength, desire. It’s a catalogue of mistakes.

“Joe Gomez will be looking at virtually every goal and thinking ‘can I have done better?’. Trent as well and the answer is yes to both of those questions.

“I think Liverpool fans have been expecting this for a while now. The performances have not been great in recent weeks, and Napoli is a tough place to go, and if you are not right on it, you are going to get shown up, and they are being shown up.”

Napoli made it 4-0 just after half-time, with Zielinski grabbing his second. Luis Diaz pulled one back for the Reds just two minutes later.

