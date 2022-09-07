Meghan and Harry are ‘vulnerable’ as pair forced to fund own security

Harry and Meghan ‘have no control’ says royal expert

Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry arrived in the UK on Sunday having travelled across the pond from their home in Montecito, California for a week of charity events. They began their trip in Manchester at the One Young World summit, where Meghan delivered her first UK speech since leaving the Royal Family. On Tuesday, the couple travelled to Germany for an event marking the one-year countdown until the next Invictus Games, which will take place in the city of Düsseldorf.

Harry and Meghan are expected to return to the UK on Thursday for their final public appearance — the WellChild Awards in London, where Harry will deliver a speech. The couple has been forced to pay for their own security during their European trip, having lost their tax-payer-funded protection when they stepped down from their senior roles within the Royal Family two years ago. Organisers at the One Young World summit operated a "ring of steel" security protocol while Meghan and Harry attended their event, but the couple travelled with their own team of bodyguards. The bodyguards have also joined the Sussexes in Germany, where authorities classed their visit as a "private event".

Meghan and Harry are ‘vulnerable’ without police protection, according to Diana’s ex-bodyguard.

Meghan delivered a speech during the One Young World summit on Monday.

Harry is currently awaiting a judicial review of a Home Office decision to only provide Met Police protection to his family on a case-by-case basis. The prince offered to pay for the protection himself but his proposal was declined. Now, one of Diana, Princess of Wales' former bodyguards has likened the Sussexes' security situation to the late princess' in the Nineties, claiming the Duke and Duchess have been left "vulnerable". Diana had no close protection of her own following her divorce from Prince Charles in 1996. The princess had decided to give up her official government bodyguard over her paranoia surrounding the Royal Family, which was largely fed by the deceitful behaviour of Martin Bashir. In his book, 'The Bodyguard', Lee Sansum said Diana's situation "has parallels today with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to step back from royal duties, which left them without their personal security that had been previously funded by the state, leaving them vulnerable". Mr Sansum described the night that Diana and her partner Dodi Al-Fayed were killed in a car accident in Paris. The couple were travelling from the Ritz hotel with bodyguard Trevor Rees-Jones and driver Henri Paul.

Lee Sansum was assigned to look after the princess the month before her death.

At the time of Diana’s death, Mr Sansum was a part of Mohamed Al-Fayed’s protection team and had been assigned to look after the princess and her two sons during their holiday in St. Tropez a month earlier. In his book, he explained the difference between being the close protection officer for royals and for a private citizen. He wrote: “When you are the close protection officer to the royals, what you say goes. It is different when you are working for a private individual, who has the final say — it’s much harder to refuse them if they want to drive across Paris at midnight.” He claimed Mr Rees-Jones was trying to give Diana and Dodi a “good night” while following reportedly ever-changing instructions from his employer about where to go.

Diana holidayed in St. Tropez in July 1997, a month before her death.

Mr Sansum explained Mr Rees-Jones did not have the “backing of the entire Met Police and all of their resources” which made protecting the royals “easier”. It is this same protection that Diana readily gave up that Harry is fighting for. His lengthy legal battle with the Home Office centres around his desire for having the “same degree” of personal protective security he had as a working royal while visiting from the US. After stepping back and relocating to North America, it was decided that the prince should be taken off the list for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec), whose members receive automatic security funded by the taxpayer. In July, the Duke won the right to challenge the decision in High Court. He has previously claimed he “does not feel safe” bringing his family to the UK without police protection.

Meghan and Harry stepped down from their roles in the Royal Family in 2020.

Last year, in his and Meghan’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, Harry that his biggest fear was history repeating itself, referring to the car crash that killed his mother. The prince has made it clear that he still blames the paparazzi, who were in pursuit of Diana and Dodi’s vehicle as they entered the Alma tunnel, for the unlawful killing of the princess. It was an experience with the paparazzi that triggered a wider discussion surrounding security arrangements for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex now they are no longer senior royals. During the summer of 2021, Harry returned to the UK for the unveiling of a statue in tribute to his mother. While in his home country, he attended a WellChild garden party where he met seriously ill children and young people whom the charity supports. As he left the event, the prince was reportedly chased by paparazzi, leaving him fearing for his safety. Not long after, Harry filed his lawsuit against the Home Office challenging their decision to take away his security.

Harry has returned to the UK a handful of times since he and Meghan stepped down.

In January 2022, soon after news of the lawsuit emerged, royal commentators Rachel Bowie and Roberta Fiorito discussed the “triggering event”. Speaking on the podcast Royally Obsessed, Ms Fiorito said: “What really was just devastating to read and the triggering event for Harry came actually way back in 2021 when we were all talking about the Diana statue unveiling. “Harry went to that WellChild event with Ed Sheeran that we saw some images from and apparently when he left his safety was put at risk. “He didn’t say these exact words in the statement but paparazzi chased him away from the event.”

Harry returned to the UK during the summer of 2021 to unveil a statue of his mother.