NCIS LA’s Kensi Blye star ‘crashes car’ after mix-up in axed scene

Kensi Blye (played by Daniela Ruah) and on-screen other half Marty Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen) have endeared themselves to NCIS LA fans for over a decade and heading into season 14 of the CBS drama, things are on the up for the two. With family plans now in action after fostering runaway teen Rosa (Natalie Del Riego), fans can expect plenty more fun-filled scenes between the two. However, one scene in season 13 had to be reshot when the giggles took over.

In the blooper reel released to coincide with NCIS LA’s 13th season’s DVD release, shared by @ericchristianolsenfans on Instagram, Kensi and Deeks are discussing a piece of music on the radio in their car.

“I love this music because it makes me feel good,” an enthusiastic Kensi snaps at her beau.

However, Deeks looks unconvinced while Kensi continues her rant: “How do you not feel good with this beat…”

“I don’t know,” Deeks replied before an animated Kensi continues to try and persuade him by saying: “And this fiddle.”

