NCIS LA’s Kensi Blye star ‘crashes car’ after mix-up in axed scene

Kensi Blye (played by Daniela Ruah) and on-screen other half Marty Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen) have endeared themselves to NCIS LA fans for over a decade and heading into season 14 of the CBS drama, things are on the up for the two. With family plans now in action after fostering runaway teen Rosa (Natalie Del Riego), fans can expect plenty more fun-filled scenes between the two. However, one scene in season 13 had to be reshot when the giggles took over.
In the blooper reel released to coincide with NCIS LA’s 13th season’s DVD release, shared by @ericchristianolsenfans on Instagram, Kensi and Deeks are discussing a piece of music on the radio in their car.
“I love this music because it makes me feel good,” an enthusiastic Kensi snaps at her beau.
However, Deeks looks unconvinced while Kensi continues her rant: “How do you not feel good with this beat…”
“I don’t know,” Deeks replied before an animated Kensi continues to try and persuade him by saying: “And this fiddle.”
READ MORE: NCIS’ Pauley Perrette opens up on stroke ordeal: ‘Cheated death’
Breaking out of character, Olsen looks at the camera confused while Ruah bursts into laughter.
“Is there a fiddle in there?!” Olsen adds as he teases his CBS co-star, who by this point was keeled over the steering wheel.
“Is there a fiddle? Are we naming instruments?” Olsen goes on.
But noticing Ruah had leant up against the steering wheel while shooting the driving scene, the director off-camera jokingly points out: “She’s crashed the car now.”
Meanwhile, @carolababer echoed: “Looks like they all have such fun, thank you for sharing.”
And @barbette.spitler shared the same thought as they said: “That was fun to watch! Love all the silliness.”
Elsewhere @kathyfink5 shared a series of laughing emojis with the comment: “Love the bloopers, thank you so much for posting them. Wow, they should let us see more of these. Funny, Funny.”
While @greenacres83 picked two stars specifically, adding: “Kensi and Deeks are too funny! Love these bloopers!”
Whether filming for season 14 will run any smoother remains to be seen, with the cast and crew currently working away in Los Angeles.
One thing that is for sure is fans can expect to see the likes of Ruah, Olsen and co back fighting crime onscreen come October.
The show’s 14th run is scheduled to premiere on CBS on October 9 while flagship series NCIS and fellow spin-off NCIS Hawaii will return for their 20th and second seasons, respectively on September 19.
NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 premieres on CBS in the USA on October 9. A UK release date is yet to be announced.
Source link