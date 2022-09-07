Piers Morgan reacts to growing concern as Queen cancels meeting

As well as ongoing mobility issues in recent months, the monarch had Covid in February.

In the past seven months, Buckingham Palace has tended to confirm the Queen’s attendance at public engagements on the day, depending on how she is feeling.

During this period, Her Majesty has missed a number of high-profile events, including the State Opening of Parliament, the Platinum Jubilee Concert and the commemorative Derby.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have returned to the UK to attend several charity events.