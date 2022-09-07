Rolling Out Today – Party Chat Noise Suppression and Jump In with Friends – Xbox Wire

Summary Party chat noise suppression comes to Xbox Series X|S consoles

Jump right into a game from your friends’ shared captures on mobile and PC

Team Xbox is excited to continue bringing new ways to make Xbox better, with you at the center, as we refine the experience and deliver brand new features based on your feedback. This month’s update introduces a couple more ways for you to connect and play with your friends and communities including party chat noise suppression on Xbox Series X|S consoles and the ability to start a game from a friend’s shared game clip or screenshot on mobile and PC.

Party Chat Noise Suppression

If you use party chat on your Xbox Series X|S console, you may notice fewer unwanted noises and interruptions than before. Noise suppression helps remove noises like gamepad clicks, breathing, and background noise from your parties.

If you want to keep some types of background noise like music in your parties, you can also turn noise suppression off. Just open the guide, scroll to Parties & chats, and select Options. There you can enable or disable noise suppression. We’re excited that this feature launches on Xbox Series X|S today, and we’ll be bringing it to more devices soon.

Millions of Xbox gamers share game clips and screenshots with their friends with link sharing, released late last year. Now the friends you share your game clips and screenshots with can not only watch your captures, they can start playing right away on their device with cloud gaming. (Some games require Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for cloud gaming.)

So the next time a friend shares an epic moment from their favorite game like Forza Horizon 5, just tap “Play” and start playing directly in a browser, straight from their clip.

Help Shape the Future of Xbox

