See who was nominated for a CMA Award







First-time nominee Lainey Wilson tops the list with six nominations, followed by Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce, and Chris Stapleton each with five.

The following is the full list of nominees for the awards, which will air on November 9 on ABC:

Miranda Lambert Chris Stapleton Carrie Underwood Morgan Wallen SINGLE OF THE YEAR Award goes to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer “Buy Dirt” — Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan Producer: Paul DiGiovanni Mix Engineer: Jim Cooley “half of my hometown” — Kelsea Ballerini (feat. Kenny Chesney) Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Ross Copperman, Jimmy Robbins Mix Engineer: Dan Grech-Marguerat “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” — Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne Mix Engineer: Ryan Gore “‘Til You Can’t” — Cody Johnson Producer: Trent Willmon Mix Engineer: Jack Clarke “You Should Probably Leave” — Chris Stapleton Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton Mix Engineer: Vance Powell ALBUM OF THE YEAR Award goes to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s) Growin’ Up — Luke Combs Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton Mix Engineers: Jim Cooley, Chip Matthews Humble Quest — Maren Morris Producer: Greg Kurstin Mix Engineer: Serban Ghenea Palomino — Miranda Lambert Producers: Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall, Mikey Reaves Mix Engineer: Jason Lehning Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin’ — Lainey Wilson Producer: Jay Joyce Mix Engineer: F. Reid Shippen Time, Tequila & Therapy — Old Dominion Producers: Shane McAnally, Old Dominion Mix Engineer: Justin Niebank SONG OF THE YEAR Award goes to Songwriter(s) “Buy Dirt” Songwriters: Jacob Davis, Jordan Davis, Josh Jenkins, Matt Jenkins “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” Songwriters: Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce “Sand In My Boots” Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Michael Hardy, Josh Osborne “Things A Man Oughta Know” Songwriters: Jason Nix, Jonathan Singleton, Lainey Wilson “You Should Probably Leave” Songwriters: Chris DuBois, Ashley Gorley, Chris Stapleton FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR Miranda Lambert Ashley McBryde Carly Pearce Carrie Underwood Lainey Wilson MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR Eric Church Luke Combs Cody Johnson Chris Stapleton Morgan Wallen VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR Lady A Little Big Town Midland Old Dominion Zac Brown Band VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR Brooks & Dunn Brothers Osborne Dan + Shay LOCASH Maddie & Tae MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR Award goes to Artist(s) and Producer(s) “Beers On Me” — Dierks Bentley with BRELAND & HARDY Producers: Dierks Bentley, Ross Copperman “If I Didn’t Love You” — Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood Producer: Michael Knox “Longneck Way To Go” — Midland (featuring Jon Pardi) Producers: Dann Huff, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne “Never Say Never” — Cole Swindell (with Lainey Wilson) Producer: Zach Crowell “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” — Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle Paul Franklin, Steel guitar Brent Mason, Guitar Ilya Toshinskiy, Banjo Derek Wells, Guitar MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR Award goes to Artist(s) and Director(s) “I Bet You Think About Me” (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault) — Taylor Swift (featuring Chris Stapleton) Director: Blake Lively “Longneck Way To Go” — Midland (featuring Jon Pardi) Director: Harper Smith “Never Say Never” — Cole Swindell (with Lainey Wilson) Director: Michael Monaco “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” — Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde Director: Alexa Campbell “‘Til You Can’t” — Cody Johnson Director: Dustin Haney NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR HARDY Walker Hayes Cody Johnson Parker McCollum Lainey Wilson FINALISTS FOR BROADCAST PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR (by market size): Weekly National “American Country Countdown” (Kix Brooks) — Westwood One “The Country Top 40 with Fitz” (Cory Fitzner) — Hubbard Radio “The Crook & Chase Countdown” (Lorianne Crook and Charlie Chase) — iHeartMedia “Today’s Country with Kelleigh Bannen” (Kelleigh Bannen) — Apple Music Radio “With Elaina” (Elaina Smith) — Westwood One Daily National “Angie Ward” — iHeartMedia “The Big D and Bubba Show” (Derek “Big D” Haskins, Sean “Bubba” Powell, Patrick Thomas, and Carsen Humphreville) — Compass Media Networks “The Bobby Bones Show” (Bobby Bones, Amy Brown, “Lunchbox” Dan Chappell, Eddie Garcia, “Morgan #2” Huelsman, “Raymundo” Ray Slater, “Scuba Steve” Stephen Spradlin, “Mike D” Rodriguez, and “Phone Screener Abby” Anderson) — Premiere Networks “Nights with Elaina” (Elaina Smith) — Westwood One “The Sam Alex Show” (Sam Alex) — Sam Alex Productions, LLC Major Market “The Andie Summers Show” (Andie Summers) — WXTU, Philadelphia, Pa. “Chris Carr & Company” (Chris Carr, Kia Becht, and McKaila Poppen) — KEEY, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minn. “Danny Dwyer” — KUPL, Portland, Ore. “Josh, Rachael & Grunwald” (Josh Holleman, Rachel Hunter, and Steve Grunwald) — WYCD, Detroit, Mich. “The Morning Wolfpack with Matt McAllister” (Matt McAllister, Emily Raines, and Joe Wallace) — KKWF, Seattle, Wash. Large Market “Jim, Deb & Kevin” (Jim Denny, Deborah Honeycutt and Kevin Freeman) — WFMS, Indianapolis, Ind. “The Wayne D Show” (“Wayne D” Danielson and Tay Hamilton) — WSIX, Nashville, Tenn. “The Dale Carter Morning Show” (Dale Carter) — KFKF, Kansas City, Mo. “The Big Dave Show” (“Big Dave” Chandler, Chelsie Shinkle, Jason “Stattman” Statt, and Ashley Hempfling) — WUBE, Cincinnati, Ohio “The Wake Up Call with David and Kelli” (David Bugenske and Kelli Green) — KFRG, Riverside-San Bernardino, Calif. “The New Q-Morning Crew with Mike and Amanda” (Mike Wheless and Amanda Daughtry) — WQDR, Raleigh-Durham, N.C. Medium Market “Buzz Jackson” — KIIM, Tucson, Ariz. “Cliff & Tanya in the Morning” (Cliff Dumas and Tanya Brakebill) — KUZZ, Bakersfield, Calif. “Julie and DJ in the Morning” (“Julie K” Kansy, “D.J. Thee Trucker” Dale Sellers, and Jon Dennis) — WPCV, Lakeland-Winter Haven, Fla. “New Country Mornings with Nancy and Woody” (Nancy Wilson and Aaron “Woody” Woods) — WHKO, Dayton, Ohio “Steve & Gina In The Morning” (Steve Lundy and Gina Melton) — KXKT, Omaha-Council Bluffs, Neb.-Iowa Small Market “The Cat Pak Morning Show with Brent and Mel” (Brent Lane and Mel McCrae) — WYCT, Pensacola, Fla. “Dr. Shane and Tess in the Morning” (“Dr. Shane” Collins and Tess Connell) — WPAP, Panama City, Fla. “The Eddie Foxx Show” (Eddie Foxx and Amanda Foxx) — WKSF, Asheville, N.C. “Liz & Scotty in the Morning” (Liz Del Grosso and Scotty Cox) — KCLR, Columbia, Mo. “Officer Don & DeAnn” (“Officer Don” Evans and DeAnn Stephens) — WBUL, Lexington-Fayette, Ky. 2022 CMA BROADCAST AWARDS — FINALISTS FOR RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR (by market size): Major Market KILT — Houston, Texas KNIX — Phoenix, Ariz. KSCS — Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas WXTU — Philadelphia, Pa. WYCD — Detroit, Mich. Large Market KFKF — Kansas City, Mo. WIRK — West Palm Beach-Boca Raton, Fla. WMIL — Milwaukee-Racine, Wis. WQDR — Raleigh-Durham, N.C. WSIX — Nashville, Tenn. Medium Market KXKT — Omaha-Council Bluffs, Neb.-Iowa WHKO — Dayton, Ohio WIVK — Knoxville, Tenn. WQMX — Akron, Ohio WUSY — Chattanooga, Tenn. Small Market WCOW — La Crosse, Wis. WKML — Fayetteville, N.C. WKXC — Augusta, Ga. WXBQ — Johnson City-Kingsport-Bristol, Tenn.-Va. WXFL — Florence-Muscle Shoals, Ala.