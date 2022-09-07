Sky launches cheap way to watch TV but millions blocked from watching

There’s a new and very cheap, way to watch television with Sky’s new SkyShowtime platform officially launching across many parts of Europe. This rival to Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+ offers subscribers access to a swathe of content including blockbuster movies from the likes of Paramount and Universal Pictures.

In fact, SkyShowtime will be the home to a selection of new blockbuster films including Top Gun: Maverick, Jurassic World Dominion, Minions: The Rise of Gru, Downton Abbey: A New Era, and Belfast.

Along with those must-watch movies being available, Sky is also promising hours of shows, documentaries and boxsets such as Halo, Yellowstone, The Offer and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and Dexter: New Blood.

In total, some 10,000 hours of content will be available to watch on launch day, with more added over time.

For comparison, when Disney+ launched it had around 4,000 hours of content – although that has now grown. Meanwhile, Netflix is believed to have some 36,000 hours in total available to watch as part of its subscription.

