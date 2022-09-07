The Real Reason Ryan Bingham’s Guitar Is Out Of Tune In Some Yellowstone Scenes

Radio host Bobby Bones asked “Yellowstone” star Ryan Bingham about Walker’s general lack of guitar tuning during a 2020 interview for “The Bobby Bones Show.” Per Bingham, that trait is, more or less, a case of life imitating art. It’s been well documented that the New Mexico native came of age in a ranching family, and was well-steeped in the way of the cowboy prior to “Yellowstone” (per Wide Open Country). As much as his rodeoing past has influenced Bingham’s character on the show, his early days playing in dive bars across the Southwest did, too.

In Bingham’s own words, that includes rarely tuning his own guitar before performing. “After the rodeo, my friends would drive me to the bar,” The “Yellowstone” star telling Bones. We’d get my guitar out of the truck, and I’d go in and play … Probably nine times out of ten I was out of tune,” Bingham added with a laugh. The Oscar winner went on to say that the same free-wheeling spirit just seemed right to carry into Walker’s own musical ethos. “I felt like for it to be authentic, you know, Walker would probably be out of tune playing in some s****y bar somewhere…” he added.

Out of tune or not, Walker continues to be one of the more intriguing characters on “Yellowstone,” and a reminder of how awful life can be for a lowly hand on the crime-ridden Yellowstone Dutton Ranch.