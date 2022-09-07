The safest city to relocate to is just ‘wonderful’ – full list

The Economist Intelligence Unit published the Safe Cities Index, where factors including life expectancy, personal security, health security and crime rates were analysed to reveal the safest city in the world. According to the new data, Scandinavian cities remain the safest options for British expats this year.

Copenhagen, in Denmark, was named the safest city in the world to relocate to, mainly due to its low crime rate.

Copenhagen is not only a very safe city to walk around where people are generally very nice but also a beautiful spot to live.

On Tripadvisor, @peteshaz2015, originally from Manchester, said the Scandinavian city is “lovely”. He explained Copenhagen is a “wonderful city” and great for “eating and drinking” with “so much choice of bars and restaurants”.

Another one, @gottasetheworld, said the Nyhavn, located in the centre of the city, is a “picturesque” spot with “many restaurants along the canal”.

