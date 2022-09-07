The shifting nature of North Korea’s weather forecasts is telling

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is famous for his ruthless liquidation of opponents and the relentless progress of his illicit nuclear weapons programme.

Less well known, however, is the millennial dictator’s concern about the effects of climate change, and his ambition to inject more “truthfulness” into regime propaganda — two priorities illustrated by the changing nature of the country’s evening television weather forecasts.

The isolated dictatorship has been battered by increasingly frequent natural disasters in recent years, including several big typhoons in 2020. Droughts and floods often threaten crop yields and infrastructure, worsening chronic food shortages. A key part of what Kim describes in belligerent terms as his “war to improve nature” are his efforts to improve his country’s ability to predict the weather.

During a visit to North Korea’s Hydrometeorological Service in 2014, he issued guidance aimed at “fundamentally improving” the service to protect people and property. And according to a new study by researchers from the 38 North programme at the Stimson Center think-tank in Washington, “the North’s increased focus on enhancing the accuracy and speed of weather forecasting extended to improving the content and presentation of weather news on state television”.

The study cites an article published in a North Korean cultural and linguistic studies journal in 2018, which urges a shift from “just formulaically conveying” the forecasts to relaying weather news “with a friendly expression, thoroughly from the position of the viewer”, after “sufficiently considering the viewers’ psychology”. According to the authors Martyn Williams and Rachel Minyoung Lee, weather presenters on North Korean state TV “dramatically changed their presentation style in line with the journal article’s suggestions” just a few months later.

“Presenters now stand in front of a green-screen with weather information filling the background,” they write. “The content of the weather bulletin has also improved and now regularly features animated graphics and maps that better visualise the current conditions.”

“Looking at the North Korean weather forecast now, the most surprising thing is that it wouldn’t have looked entirely out of place on South Korean television,” says Williams. “Five years ago, it would have looked like something from 20 or 30 years before.”

Lee notes that for Kim, the key to propaganda is not only to shape citizens’ perception of reality, but also not to stray too far from reality as citizens understand it. “Whether we are posting one slogan or propagating a single propaganda and agitation material, we should not be embellishing it with unrealistic and exaggerated, loud expressions,” the dictator wrote in a letter to propaganda officials in 2019.

That is why, having maintained that North Korea had not had a single Covid case from early 2020 right through until late April 2022, state media suddenly pivoted in May to a series of remarkably candid — and slick — broadcasts replete with daily infection figures and health advice. However, having kept viewers onside by recognising reality and conceding a setback, the regime soon snapped back into unreality mode, declaring a lightning “victory” over Covid with a preposterously low death rate.

The weather forecast also shows how truth is just as central to propaganda as lies. As Williams points out, the weather is inherently apolitical, as it is not something for which the regime can be blamed. But telling citizens the meteorological truth is not just a public service: it also gives state TV credibility that can be exploited in much more contentious areas such as news.

Kim’s emphasis on slick production values, coupled with moments of intense personal vulnerability — such as shedding tears during his speeches — as a means to engender trust among his audience, is shared by social media-savvy celebrities and politicians in the west. They, too, often serve up carefully curated “reality” as a prelude to manipulating emotionally engaged audiences for commercial and political gain. Beware those who seek to make the weather.

