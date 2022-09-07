The Spicy Way Alison Brie Began Her Relationship With Dave Franco

Is it just us, or is it getting hot in here? Most of us know that Alison Brie and her husband, Dave Franco, have a super-adorable relationship, but how did it all begin? In a 2020 interview on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Brie revealed that she and Franco first laid eyes on one another during the famed Mardi Gras celebrations in New Orleans, Louisiana, with Brie joking that it’s “where all great love stories begin.” A mutual friend played matchmaker, inviting Franco to dinner and serving as Brie’s wingman. Once the mutual friend discovered that Franco and Brie were into each other, they hit it off.

“It was the perfect setup because we both got to leave the restaurant [and] head out to the evening of drinking and debauchery having, like, a sexy secret that we knew the other person was on board,” Brie told Fallon of the whirlwind romance while adding that they enjoyed “48 hours of drugs and sex and a lot of making out.” But things didn’t end in New Orleans; Brie traveled to New York and Paris with Franco for work. “He left a secret note in my sweatshirt on our last day of our trip in New York, saying, ‘Come with me to Paris,’ and so in cliché fashion … How could I say no?” she told Fallon. How cute is that?

In 2012, Brie told Elle Canada that she wasn’t sure that she wanted to get married, but looks like Franco changed her mind.