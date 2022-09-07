Xbox Elite Series 2 Is Evolving with More Ways to Play Like a Pro – Xbox Wire

With the launch of the original Xbox Elite controller in 2015, we wanted to give gamers a new way to play at their full potential. We developed a premium gaming controller that offered unparalleled levels of customization to allow you to play with a specific setup that works best for you.

Today we are excited to build on that legacy with the announcement of the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 – Core in white. It’s designed to meet the core needs of today’s competitive gamers, putting exceptional performance, customization, and durability where it matters most — in your hands. We are giving fans more choice than ever before with two Elite controllers to meet your needs:

The new Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 – Core in white at $129.99 USD MSRP includes the essential components you need to unleash your best game. Experience adjustable-tension thumbsticks, wrap-around rubberized grip, and shorter hair trigger locks. Enjoy limitless customization with exclusive button mapping options in the Xbox Accessories app. Stay in the game with up to 40 hours of rechargeable battery life 1 and refined components that are built to last.

The current Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 in black at $179.99 USD MSRP includes all the Elite Core features plus it comes with premium interchangeable components to fit your preferred gaming style, including different thumbsticks, D-pad, and paddle shapes. The carrying, case allows you to keep the controller and components secure and organized. Charge the controller either inside or outside the carrying case with the included braided USB-C cable and charging dock.

Since Xbox Design Lab debuted in 2016, the number one fan request has been to include Elite controllers in our unique customization program to empower further personalization of that premium experience. Today we’re announcing that coming this holiday, you will be able to do just that when we bring Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 to Xbox Design Lab! We’re excited to bring more choices to gamers around the world and can’t wait to see how fans reimagine what it is to be Elite.

Add even more customization to the Elite Series 2 – Core or replace components on other Elite Series 2 models with the Complete Component Pack for $59.99 USD MSRP. Tailor the controller to your preferred gaming style with interchangeable thumbsticks, paddle shapes, and D-pad. Includes carrying case, charging dock, and USB-C cable.

We’ve heard players loud and clear and have continued to improve Elite Series 2 controllers to be more reliable than ever before with refined components that are built to last. For added peace of mind, Elite Series 2 controllers come with Microsoft’s 1-year limited warranty2. The best part is that Elite Series 2 controllers are designed to be fully customizable, so you can play with a specific setup that works best for you.

The Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 – Core in white and the Complete Component Pack are available for pre-order today in select Xbox markets worldwide for $129.99 USD MSRP and $59.99 USD MSRP, respectively. Visit Xbox.com or your local retailer, including Microsoft Store, for more information.

To celebrate the newest member of the Xbox Elite family, the Xbox Gear Shop is excited to announce the new Xbox Elite Jersey. This premium gaming jersey includes both styling and technical features, including a zippered sleeve pocket and magnetic chest strip to keep your Elite components ready for action. The Xbox Elite Jersey is available for purchase today from the Xbox Gear Shop for $99.99 USD MSRP.

1 Battery life varies with usage and other factors.

2 Microsoft’s Limited Warranty is in addition to your consumer law rights.