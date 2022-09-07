Categories
Entertainment

Yellowstone warns of bull elk danger during fall rut


YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. — Rangers in Yellowstone National Park are reminding visitors to give elk plenty of space this time of year.

With elk mating season underway, bull elk can be unpredictable and dangerous.

Photo: NPS

Park rangers encourage individuals to stay alert as people have been severely injured by elk. Elk run quickly and may change direction without warning. Always maintain a distance of at least two bus lengths (25 yards) from elk.

Caroline Chapman is a Community News Reporter. She enjoys reading non-fiction, skiing, hiking, and playing piano in her downtime. Her favorite aspect about living in Jackson is the genuine admiration that Wyomingites share for the land and the life that it sustains.


