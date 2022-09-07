Yellowstone warns of bull elk danger during fall rut

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. — Rangers in Yellowstone National Park are reminding visitors to give elk plenty of space this time of year.

With elk mating season underway, bull elk can be unpredictable and dangerous.

Park rangers encourage individuals to stay alert as people have been severely injured by elk. Elk run quickly and may change direction without warning. Always maintain a distance of at least two bus lengths (25 yards) from elk.

If an elk charges you, find shelter in your vehicle or behind a tall, sturdy barrier as quickly as possible and always follow directions from park rangers.