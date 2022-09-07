Zac Efron doesn’t think his ‘Baywatch’ body is ‘really attainable’

“That ‘Baywatch’ look, I don’t know if that’s really attainable,” Efron told Men’s Health in an interview published on Wednesday. “There’s just too little water in the skin. Like, it’s fake; it looks CGI’d.”

The actor who is currently bulking up for an unnamed role, said that shaping up to play Olympian turned lifeguard Matt Brody “required Lasix” and “powerful diuretics” to achieve.

“So I don’t need to do that,” Efron said. “I much prefer to have an extra, you know, 2 to 3 percent body fat.”

He also said he was training too much, eating the same food for all three meals and not sleeping well.