10 Ventures To Showcase The Exciting Future of Web3, FinTech and DeFi in Africa at The Upcoming Africa Money & DeFi Summit in Ghana

The West African edition of Pitch Live has attracted over 200 submissions and strives to showcase leading ventures in fintech, crypto, and Web3 from across the continent, while connecting them with leading investors, corporates, and business opportunities.

Applications were received from across the continent, with the following ventures selected to take part:

Kotani Pay; provide technology stack that connects Blockchain protocols to local payment channels enabling crypto-enabled apps to onboard mainstream users in Africa

The Realest Token; Aiming to ensure equality of opportunity in the world of investment, the Realest Club innovates by combining real estate and NFTs, to create pioneering rNFTs.

KORIX; DEFI app built to allow Africans to purchase the KRX token with CFA fiat money. Enabling them to stake it for access to NFT badges that will unlock real life advantages and promotions on selected partners’ products and services.

Tokpay Finance; DeFi Neobank for micro finance and social protection programs in sub-saharan Africa.

Revio; helping businesses collect more revenue through better customer interactions. Building an all-in-one platform for recurring payments and collections infrastructure in emerging markets, starting with Africa.

Zanifu; the platform enables MSME retailers in Sub Saharan Africa access credit to purchase inventory.

Crunch Network; the first tokenised Afro-global decentralized lending platform. Its mission is to provide capital protection and yield enhancement products to retail investors.

Bitpowr; provides a modular ecosystem of web3 and blockchain infrastructure to help businesses build blockchain powered solutions. We are building modern critical infrastructure to help build the next financial services on the blockchain.

Mazzuma; a mobile money payment system that utilizes a distributed secure infrastructure and cryptocurrency to enable seamless payments.

Jamborow; SaaS platform digitizing KYC and providing access to financial services to the unbanked and underbanked population across Africa.

“We are excited with the response for our latest edition of Pitch Live and are really looking forward to showcasing these new Web3 and fintech ventures. Following this year’s success stories from the Africa Tech Summit Nairobi edition, where a number of Pitch Live ventures closed round after pitching, our aim is to continue to drive investment and connect ventures, investors and partners” shared Andrew Fassnidge, founder of Africa Money & DeFi Summit.

