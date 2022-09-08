Arsenal and FC Zurich’s tribute to The Queen disrupted by boos





Some FC Zurich supporters appeared to disrupt a moment of silence held after the death of Queen Elizabeth II by booing loudly from the stands during their Europa League match against Arsenal. The nation’s longest-reigning monarch died on Thursday afternoon at her Balmoral residence while surrounded by close members of the royal family.

A moment of silence was held shortly before the start of the second half in Zurich, with the death of the Queen having been announced during the half-time break. However, a minority of home supporters were heard booing towards the end of the silence in an unfortunate turn of events. Arsenal’s official Twitter account shared a tribute to the Queen after the news of her death broke, with the north Londoners posting: “We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen. Along with many of our supporters today, we will be taking time to mourn and reflect on Her Majesty’s incredible life and devoted service.” Meanwhile, it was decided that Manchester United’s scheduled match against Real Sociedad at Old Trafford will go ahead as planned in spite of the Queen’s death. The Red Devils players will sport black armbands as they open their Europa League campaign against their Spanish opponents later this evening, while a minute’s silence will also be held before kick-off. JUST IN: Prince Charles and Camilla post emotional tribute to the Queen

The death of the Queen was announced by Buckingham Palace on Thursday evening with an official statement, which reads: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.” Britain will now enter into a period of national mourning for the Queen, with her funeral set to be held at Westminster Abbey in London in around 10 days. A wave of heartfelt tributes from around the world began to pour in after the announcement of her death was made, while a number of sporting figures also joined in by posting their own words on social media. The footballing tributes were led by former England striker Gary Lineker, who tweeted: “Such a terribly sad day. Her Majesty The Queen has died. A truly remarkable woman who served her country with dignity, loyalty and grace. A comforting ever present in the lives of most of us. Rest In Peace, Your Majesty.” READ MORE

Many clubs in the Premier League and the EFL have also paid tribute to Her Majesty since the news of her death was revealed, with United having shared their ‘sorrow with the entire nation’ in a touching statement. It reads: “Manchester United shares the sorrow of the entire nation following the announcement from Buckingham Palace on the passing of Her Majesty, The Queen. “The club recognises her immense contribution to public life, including sport, both here in the United Kingdom, across the Commonwealth, and around the world. Everyone connected with Manchester United joins the wider football family in sending our deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathy to The Royal Family.”