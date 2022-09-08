BBC One suspends ALL regular programmes till 6pm to update on Queen’s

Buckingham Palace also issued a statement about the Queen’s health, which read: “Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision.

“The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral,” the Palace’s statement concluded.

Liz Truss also released a statement on social media, sending the Queen and the Royal Family her thoughts.

The new Prime Minister wrote: “My thoughts and the thoughts of people across the United Kingdom are with Her Majesty the Queen and her family at this time.”