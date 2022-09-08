British Airways launches September sale with holiday deals





This year has seen more Brits travelling thanks to a lift on restrictions in Europe, USA and more. The best time to book a holiday is 56 days in advance for the cheapest price and now British Airways has launched a massive sale to help travellers save money on flights.

British Airways has just launched a September sale on flights and holidays to Europe, USA and Caribbean. Available for bookings from now until summer 2023, it’s the perfect time to jump start on planning your next holiday and it’s wise to book early as it can save you hundreds of pounds. Whether you want to enjoy the sunshine on the beach or visit a city break, highlights include return flights to New York for £308, European holidays for £119 and seven nights to Malaga from £199 per person. But be quick to book – the sale ends on September 20, 2022.

In addition, the sale will feature holidays to Oranjestad, Aruba, which is a brand new British Airways destination and flights will commence on March 26, 2023. Book the sale here. British Airways Holidays will also be running offers on flight and hotel packages, with deposits from £60 per person. The final balance is only due up to four weeks before travel and Executive Club Members can earn double tier points on flights taken as a package holiday for travel until September 30, 2022.

Here are some popular holiday deals: Tenerife: British Airways Holidays offers seven nights at the three star RF Astoria, from £259pp, travelling on selected dates between 1 January – 31 January 2023 inclusive. Includes economy (Euro Traveller) return flights from London Gatwick Airport, 23kg luggage allowance and accommodation. Cyprus: British Airways Holidays offers seven nights at the four star Poseidonia Beach Hotel, from £329pp, travelling on selected dates between 1 January – 31 January 2023 inclusive. Includes economy (Euro Traveller) return flights from London Heathrow Airport, 23kg luggage allowance and accommodation with breakfast. Italy: British Airways Holidays offers seven nights at the four star Villa Romana Hotel & Spa, from £339pp, travelling on selected dates between 1 March – 31 March 2023 inclusive. Includes economy (Euro Traveller) return flights from London Heathrow Airport, 23kg luggage allowance and accommodation with breakfast. USA Orlando: British Airways Holidays offers seven nights at the 3* Universal’s Dockside Inn and Suites, from £559pp, travelling on selected dates between 8 January – 6 February 2023 inclusive. Includes economy (World Traveller) return flights from London Gatwick Airport, 23kg luggage allowance and accommodation.