Call of Duty 2024 Campaign Rumored to Cover Iraq War, Operation Enduring Freedom

Call of Duty’s 2022 iteration, Modern Warfare II, has yet to be released, but leaks have already seemed to reveal details of Call of Duty 2024’s campaign.
Call of Duty 2024 is reportedly already being developed by Treyarch, the studio credited for spearheading the franchise’s Black Ops titles. And while it is still unclear as to whether or not COD 2024 will be the next entry in the Black Ops series, a prominent leaker seems to have revealed that the game will take place in an era never seen before in the franchise — the 1990s/2000s.
On Sept. 2, prominent Call of Duty leaker @TheGhostOfHope tweeted that the unannounced Call of Duty 2024 title’s campaign will cover the Iraq War and Operation Enduring Freedom.
A week later, TheGhostOfHope added that the campaign will also feature the Battle of Mogadishu, which is also known as the Black Hawk Down incident that took place during the broader Somali Civil War.
“I think this is another perfect setting alongside Cold War that fits ‘Black Ops’ very well,” TheGhostOfHope tweeted.
It is perhaps no surprise that many who have heard about the leaks are curious as to how Treyarch would implement the real-world events considering the politics involved.
In Modern Warfare (2019), Infinity Ward notably featured a level titled “Highway of Death” that sparked some controversy.
“I think it’s valid of people to feel like covering these sensitive & still somewhat recent topics could turn into propaganda of sorts (Highway of Death in MW19),” TheGhostOfHope tweeted, “but I think Cold War did pretty well in avoiding falling into that trap & had retrospection.”
Ultimately, if the game were to indeed visit the 1990s and 2000s, it would perhaps be one to look out for, especially since it would also be the final COD title released under Sony and Activision Blizzard current deal.
In July, leaks seemed to reveal two maps for COD 2024, one titled “Stealth” and the other titled “Pillage.” In the images shown, fans were quick to point out various details, such as an F-117 Nighthawk stealth aircraft.