Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition Breakdown Showcased in New Video


Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition

Activision has released a new breakdown video that talks about everything that is included in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition. The roughly one-minute long video lists down all the reasons why folks should consider spending an extra $30 to get the vault edition.

You can watch the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition breakdown video here:

The Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition includes early access to the Open Beta, Red Team 141, the first-ever Weapon Vault, 1 Battle Pass, and more.

Here’s a list of everything that is included (via PlayStation Store):

  • Modern Warfare® II for PS4™/PS5™
  • Campaign Early Access
  • Early access to the Open Beta
  • Ghost Legacy Pack in MW/WZ
  • Red Team 141 Operator Pack
  • FJX Cinder Weapon Vault
  • Battle Pass (1 Season)
  • 50 Tier Skips

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 launches for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, and PC on October 28, 2022. Pre-orders for the game are now live!

