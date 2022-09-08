Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition Breakdown Showcased in New Video

Activision has released a new breakdown video that talks about everything that is included in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition. The roughly one-minute long video lists down all the reasons why folks should consider spending an extra $30 to get the vault edition.

You can watch the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition breakdown video here:

The Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition includes early access to the Open Beta, Red Team 141, the first-ever Weapon Vault, 1 Battle Pass, and more.

Here’s a list of everything that is included (via PlayStation Store):

Modern Warfare® II for PS4™/PS5™

Campaign Early Access

Early access to the Open Beta

Ghost Legacy Pack in MW/WZ

Red Team 141 Operator Pack

FJX Cinder Weapon Vault

Battle Pass (1 Season)

50 Tier Skips