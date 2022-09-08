Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition Breakdown Showcased in New Video

Activision has released a new breakdown video that talks about everything that is included in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition. The roughly one-minute long video lists down all the reasons why folks should consider spending an extra $30 to get the vault edition.
You can watch the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition breakdown video here:
The Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition includes early access to the Open Beta, Red Team 141, the first-ever Weapon Vault, 1 Battle Pass, and more.
Here’s a list of everything that is included (via PlayStation Store):
- Modern Warfare® II for PS4™/PS5™
- Campaign Early Access
- Early access to the Open Beta
- Ghost Legacy Pack in MW/WZ
- Red Team 141 Operator Pack
- FJX Cinder Weapon Vault
- Battle Pass (1 Season)
- 50 Tier Skips
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 launches for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, and PC on October 28, 2022. Pre-orders for the game are now live!
