Clothing dye spill backs up traffic on I-85 South in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) – Spartanburg County Emergency Management announced that a textile and clothing dye spill is causing traffic issues near exit 66 along I-85 South on Tuesday afternoon.

“It is organic, textile dye. It is water soluble, it’s harmless. It’s just making a mess on the interstate right now and on people’s cars,” said Spartanburg County Office of Emergency Services Director Doug Bryson.

Officials said a 55-gallon drum of dye spilled and the mess is covering two lanes of I-85 south. As of 3:30 p.m., crews were on scene pressure washing the dye off the interstate and hope to have it completed within a couple of hours. The interstate was fully opened back up around 6 p.m.

“I was behind a woman that turned around getting onto the on-ramp, she turned around and went the wrong way in traffic just to not sit in this and I’ve been here for almost 15 minutes now and I haven’t even moved a half mile,” said one man stuck in the traffic.

Emergency management, Highway Patrol, the Department of Health and Environmental Control, multiple fire departments, and a towing company were on scene.

According to officials, the dye is organic and used for textiles and clothing and will not impact the environment. However, officials are working to set up a number for drivers to call if their cars drove through the dye. They note the dye should be able to come off a car with a car wash.

Because of where the spill happened, Emergency Management says there could be a colorful sheen on the North Tyger River surface over the next few days but it does not pose any harm to the environment, people, or aquatic wildlife.

