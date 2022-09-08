Eamonn Holmes blasts ‘embarrassing’ energy bosses ‘Moral conscience?’

“Does big industry have any moral conscience?” he pondered. “If you’re exploring, you’re doing these oil explorations, these gas explorations, do you think, ‘It’s a bit embarrassing the amount of money we’re making?’

“’And we like a few quid, we like a bit of that, but this is just embarrassing!’

“Do they not have – or should they Kevin, have some sort of moral conscience where they say, ‘You know what guys, we’ve got more than enough here.’

“‘Have some of what’s on our table’?” Eamonn quizzed, prompting Kevin to agree.