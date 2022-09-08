Fracking ban end: Millions of Britons poised for energy lifeline TODAY





Later today, Ms Truss will unveil her “bold” plan to help households and businesses crippled by the energy crisis. Aside from expected announcements that the new Prime Minister will freeze energy bills at £2,500, she is also expected to scrap the moratorium on fracking, while also promising to increase drilling for gas in the North Sea. By doing so, she would follow through on her leadership pledge to ditch the ban on shale gas extraction in places where local communities support it.

Fracking, the process of extracting shale gas, was banned in 2019 after scientific analysis exposed the risk of seismic activity from the practice. Speaking in the House of Commons, Ms Truss said: “The way we are going to defray the cost of intervention is first of all by ramping up supply. “Following on from the successful vaccine taskforce, we have created a new energy supply taskforce under the leadership of Maddy McTernan. “They are already negotiating new long-term energy contracts with domestic and international gas suppliers to immediately bring down the cost of intervention. “We are also accelerating all sources of domestic energy, including North Sea oil and gas production. We will be launching a new licensing round, which will expect to lead over 100 new licenses being awarded.

“We will speed up our deployment of all clean and renewable technologies, including hydrogen, solar, carbon capture and storage, and wind” During her campaign, Ms Truss vowed that fracking would only return in local communities that support the practice. This suggests that in an effort to incentivise local communities, energy companies could offer lower bills in exchange for fracking permits, with some reports suggesting a 25 percent reduction. With energy security under threat from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, many critics, including the current Chancellor, and then Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng opposed fracking as a solution. Shortly after Russia’s invasion, he tweeted: “Additional North Sea production won’t materially affect the wholesale price (certainly not anytime soon). READ MORE: Truss’ £40bn energy masterplan could ‘save care homes from closure’

The peer-reviewed study conducted by the Yale School of Public Health found children living within two kilometres of fracking sites were more at risk of leukaemia, which is one of the most common forms of cancer in children. Analysis from Dr Simon Evans from the Carbon Brief suggests that fracking would meet less than five percent of the UK’s gas demand over the next five years, even in the best-case scenario. Meanwhile, their Carbon Brief’s analysis has also found that with gas prices at astronomical levels, wind power generation has become nine times cheaper, suggesting that the North Sea could be home to a number of cheap solutions to the energy crisis.





