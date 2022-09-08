Furious driver fined for parking ‘millimetres’ across someone’s drive

Motorists are being warned that this could also lead to fines, especially if they accuse the driver or cause damage to their car.

Dominic Smith, director at Patterson Law, echoed the warning to drivers, saying drivers may be accused of an offence when leaving a note.

He said: “If the note was threatening, or abusive – especially if that abuse was racially, religiously or sexually motivated – then that might be an offence.

“If you are going to leave a note, it’s best to leave out threats and abuse to ensure no offence is committed.”