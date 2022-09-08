Furious passenger rages as family ask to give up their plane seat

Taking to the social media platform Reddit, the passenger, under the username @unlikely-Strategy596, started by asking: “AITA (Am I the a**hole) for not giving up my plane seat so a family could be all together?”

The passenger explained that they were on board a commercial flight from Greece which “was roughly 10 hours and around this time of year it’s extremely hectic”.

He explained: “I booked my ticket specifically to be closer to the front of the plane so I can be closer to the gate when it’s time to get out. I personally hate travelling so I spent a bit more money to be closer.”

A family reportedly approached the passenger and asked if they could switch seats. He said: “Normally I’d be okay with that but switching spots would mean moving back 20 rows down which leaves me at an inconvenience and I would not be getting my money’s worth. I rejected and said that I would like to keep my seat.”

According to the passenger, the family was not happy with their decision and the mother of two reportedly said they were “being an a**hole” and that they “should just give up the seat so she could sit with her husband and kids”.

