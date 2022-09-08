Fury vows to make video ‘every hour’ until Joshua accepts fight offer

Tyson Fury has vowed to make a video ‘every hour’ until Anthony Joshua accepts his latest fight offer. Fury’s promoter, Frank Warren, set a one-day deadline earlier on Thursday morning for Joshua to agree to terms. Otherwise, the fight is off.

Speaking to iFL TV, Warren said: “It’s 60/40, pick the 26th November or 3rd December, it’s 50/50 for the rematch. It’s a no-brainer. The offer is there and you have until today to accept.”

Now, Fury has sent his own message to Joshua and Eddie Hearn as he ramps up the intensity to get the fight signed today. “AJ, I’ve not heard from you at all,” said Fury in a video uploaded to his Instagram story. “You’ve never got on your thing [phone] and said you want this fight or you don’t. I’m going to do a video one hour for the full f***ing day until you agree or don’t agree, let us know.

“And just to clarify there has never been a December 17th date ever. There has only ever been November 26th at Wembley or December 3rd at Cardiff, there has been a date on the 17th. This is it now AJ, Eddie, don’t get scared now. Agree to the fight and let’s give the fans what they want, I’ve given you an unbelievable deal and an unbelievable offer so let’s go, go time, show time.