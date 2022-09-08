Gary Lineker leads tributes to ‘remarkable’ Queen Elizabeth II





Gary Lineker has led tributes to Queen Elizabeth II, who sadly passed away on Thursday. Her Majesty died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland at the age of 96 after reigning for 70 years, with tributes immediately pouring in from all walks of life.

“Such a terribly sad day,” the ex-England striker tweeted on Thursday. “Her Majesty The Queen has died. A truly remarkable woman who served her country with dignity, loyalty and grace. A comforting ever present in the lives of most of us. Rest In Peace, Your Majesty.” Queen Elizabeth II was the longest-serving monarch in history after coming to the throne in 1952. Her reign spanned post-war austerity following WWII, the transition from empire to Commonwealth, and the UK’s entry into and exit from the European Union. Her tenure as Head of State saw 15 prime ministers, beginning with Winston Churchill, who was born in 1874, and ending with Liz Truss, who was born in 1975 and appointed by the Queen just this week.

The Queen tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this year and had appeared in public less frequently in recent times. And as news of her deteriorating condition broke on Thursday morning, her children Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward travelled to Balmoral Castle. Her grandson Prince William also made the journey, with Prince Harry said to be on his way to Scotland during the afternoon. And Buckingham Palace confirmed on Thursday evening in a statement that she had died. “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” read the statement. “The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

Meanwhile football clubs up and down the country also sent their condolences, with 13-time Premier League champions Manchester United releasing a statement. “Manchester United shares the sorrow of the entire nation following the announcement from Buckingham Palace on the passing of Her Majesty, The Queen,” it read. “The club recognises her immense contribution to public life, including sport, both here in the United Kingdom, across the Commonwealth, and around the world. Everyone connected with Manchester United joins the wider football family in sending our deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathy to The Royal Family.” And current Premier League champions Manchester City also released a statement. “Manchester City wishes to express its sincere condolences to The Royal Family following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” it read. “Her Majesty’s dedication and service has been exemplary and we join our country and the Commonwealth in mourning her loss.”