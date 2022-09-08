Genshin Impact leak provides sneak peek at 3.1 Mondstadt event

A recent Genshin Impact leak has provided a sort of preview for the major Mondstadt event that will supposedly arrive in the RPG game‘s next big update, Genshin Impact 3.1. It seems that the event will be called Of Ballads and Brews, and will feature a number of mini-games that focus on Mondstadt’s wildlife and food-related specialties. Given the name, it should come as no surprise that Venti, the often-drunk bard, is set to make an appearance as well.

This leak comes from BLANK’s Discord server, and it provides a number of screenshots revealing the gameplay UI for the aforementioned mini-games, alongside other event elements. BLANK is a known Genshin leaker with a track record that’s good enough to get nearly 20,000 people to join their server. If you don’t want to join the server or hunt the images down once you get there, all 13 screenshots for this particular leak can be found on Reddit.

The most notable UI elements shown in the images have to do with stealth and catching animals around Mondstadt. The stealth gameplay will likely be exactly the same as what was present in the early Inazuma missions on Ritou, and the animal catching looks similar to using the Omni-Ubiquity Net when you want to add more wildlife to the Serenitea Pot. The animals have awareness indicators above their heads, which is where the stealth comes into play.

While that gameplay may be familiar, the screenshots also feature important-looking NPCs standing in front of food and alcohol. This may be another Xiangling situation, where players are tasked with finding animals to cook,a speculation that seems even more likely when you consider all of the animals shown are used as ingredients (boars, birds, etc.).

Those who are more interested in the version 3.1 character banners may be happy to know that Mondstadt locals Venti and Eula are the predicted five-star reruns, while Cyno, Nilou, and Candace are set to make their first appearances as the Sumeru roster grows.