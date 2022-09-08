George, Charlotte and Louis’ new school will be approved by Meghan

Many of its leavers also head off to prestigious secondary schools, including Eton.

Prince George may have to attend classes every Saturday too, followed by an afternoon of sports fixtures for pupils in year five and above.

It will also be compulsory for the eldest Cambridge child to study Latin.

Both George and Charlotte will have lessons in English, Maths, Science, Greek, History, Geography, ICT, Art, Design and Technology, Drama, Music, Religious Studies, and Physical Education. Swimming and Games also form part of the curriculum.