Here’s How Celebrities Are Reacting To The Death Of Queen Elizabeth II


Earlier today, Buckingham Palace announced that Queen Elizabeth II died at age 96.

“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” the royal family said in a statement. “The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

Following the news, the new, King Charles III, issued a statement that read, “We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.”


In the wake of the news, many across the globe reacted with their own statements — such as Elton John, who wrote “Queen Elizabeth has been a huge part of my life from childhood to this day, and I will miss her dearly.”


Actor, comedian, and writer Stephen Fry wrote on Twitter, “Bless my soul. Oh lor. Heck”:


“Good night, God bless,” added director Sam Taylor-Johnson on Instagram.

England soccer captain Harry Kane wrote, “My thoughts are with the Royal Family at this very difficult time.”

My thoughts are with the Royal Family at this very difficult time. The Queen was an amazing inspiration and will be remembered for her incredible years of service to this country. Rest in peace, Your Majesty. https://t.co/Tj0NrDpWBo


Janet Jackson posted a photo with the Queen and wrote, “May you Rest In Peace Queen.”

Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger wrote on Instagram, “For my whole life Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II has always been there. In my childhood I can recall watching her wedding highlights on TV. I remember her as a beautiful young lady, to the much beloved grandmother of the nation. My deepest sympathies are with the Royal family.”

“Today is a very sad day not just for our country but for the entire world. I’m deeply saddened by the passing of our beloved Monarch, Her Majesty The Queen. She will be remembered for her steadfast loyalty and service and my thoughts are with the royal family at this incredibly sad time,” Victoria Beckham wrote on Instagram.

Actor Luke Evans posted a still of the news with the caption, “A day we shall never forget where we were.. RIP Your Majesty. The constant we have become so used to, is now no more.”

Reese Witherspoon added a “Rest in Peace.”


As for the official Paddington Bear Twitter account, it wrote, “Thank you Ma’am, for everything.”


Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said, “She was a constant presence in our lives – and her service to Canadians will forever remain an important part of our country’s history.”

It was with the heaviest of hearts that we learned of the passing of Canada’s longest-reigning Sovereign, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. She was a constant presence in our lives – and her service to Canadians will forever remain an important part of our country’s history.


The Obamas issued a statement about Elizabeth’s “Dignified public service.”

Like so many of you, Michelle and I are grateful to have witnessed Her Majesty’s dedicated leadership, and we are awed by her legacy of tireless, dignified public service. Our thoughts are with her family and the people of the United Kingdom at this difficult time.


Some took a less solemn tone — such as Swedish Eurodance musician Crazy Frog, who tweeted, “RIP The Queen.”


Paris Hilton dubbed the Queen “the original girl boss.”

The original girl boss. One of the most inspirational women. The end of an era. 👑 RIP 💔 https://t.co/WZWpGIaXoH


Lil Nas X replied to someone responding to a photo of him dancing on tour, “RIP to the queen but i can’t stop having a fat ass.”


We’ll keep you posted as more come in.





