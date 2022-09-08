‘I just saw a splash’: Lincoln man rescues person having medical episode from pond





We’re learning more about an incredible rescue in Lincoln. Police say a medical issue caused a man to drive his truck into a pond.He’s alive, thanks to two people who saw the splash and jumped into the water.A hat, tube of chapstick, a yeti cup, and a rope are scattered around a pond in Lincoln. Ordinary things, but the reason behind it all is incredible.Jordan Kurtzer says he was driving down this road Saturday when he saw something out of the corner of his eye. “I just saw a splash in the corner of the pond here. And I realized they didn’t have a fountain,” Kurtzer said.So he pulled over. “There was a vehicle still floating in the water. And that’s when I saw the person in the front seat still,” Kurtzer said.Not thinking twice, Kurtzer and a man named “Don” jumped in the pond and were able to get in the truck with a tire iron. “We couldn’t go over the center console, so we leaned the driver’s seat back and at that point, the water was up to about our jaw lines,” Kurtzer said.Kurtzer says he wasn’t concerned for himself. “It happened so fast for a brief moment when the water was coming in around us. I thought about how I would have to get myself out just in case. But my safety wasn’t that much of a deal,” Kurtzer said.And of all of the items floating around the men, a ‘life saver’. “We just happened to notice life jackets floating in his back seat. So we were able to take one and put it on each arm and tuck the rest of it underneath him to kind of float him out,” Kurtzer said. An LPD sergeant had gotten there, took on his vest and got to the edge of the pond to help.And when asked why Kurtzer acted so quickly and without hesitation, his answer was simple. “I would hope that if I was ever in that circumstance, someone would want to help me,” Kurtzer said.Lincoln police say the man who was rescued is expected to recover thanks to the brave act.

