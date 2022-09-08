Inflation fears spur shoppers to get an early jump on the year-end holidays

Inflation is a Scrooge.

Although the holiday season is still months away, consumers are already concerned about how they will afford this year’s gifts as prices continue to rise, several studies show.

Roughly 40% of holiday shoppers said inflation is changing the way they shop, with most trying money-saving strategies, according to a new Bankrate.com report, such as buying fewer items or less expensive brands and using coupons, discounts and credit card rewards to offset costs.

More than half — or 59% — of Americans are stressed about buying gifts this holiday season due to higher prices, another recent survey said.

Many consumers are also getting a head start as a result. More than 1 in 10 started their shopping before the beginning of September, and half of holiday shoppers plan to start before Halloween, Bankrate found.

“Holiday shopping will look different this year with inflation around 40-year highs,” said Ted Rossman, Bankrate’s senior industry analyst.

“Starting earlier could help because it gives you time to spread out your cash flow and find the best deals,” he added.