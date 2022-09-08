Is Pinocchio (2022) starring Tom Hanks on Netflix?

Can Netflix subscribers watch the live-action Pinocchio movie starring Tom Hanks? Keep reading to find out that and more!

The film is a live-action adaptation of the classic animated film of the same name, which was actually based on the book The Adventures of Pinocchio written by author Carlo Collodi. The latest take on the famous tale takes place in an Italian village where the titular puppet is brought to life by the enchanting Blue Fairy and embarks on an adventure hoping to one day turn into a real boy.

Tom Hanks stars as Geppetto, with Benjamin Evan Ainsworth providing the voice of Pinocchio. In addition, Joseph Gordon-Levitt will voice Jiminy Cricket, and Academy Award nominee Cynthia Erivo will play the Blue Fairy. Also in the outstanding cast is a stellar lineup, including Luke Evans, Giuseppe Battiston, and Keegan-Michael Key.

The director for Pinocchio is none other than Robert Zemeckis, who has an impressive list of credits to boast about, such as Forrest Gump, Back to the Future, and The Polar Express. Chris Weitz wrote the script and is also known for penning the screenplay for the 2015 Disney live-action film Cinderella.

Is Pinocchio (2022) starring Tom Hanks available on Netflix?

If anyone tells people they can watch the Robert Zemeckis film on the streamer, their noses will grow to insurmountable heights. To put it plainly, Pinocchio (2022) is not available on Netflix, and anyone who says otherwise is someone without a conscience or Jiminy Cricket.

While it would absolutely be an ideal experience to watch the family-friendly live-action version of the classic animated tale, the fact that it is not possible should not deter members from having a good time. There are several excellent alternatives for subscribers to stream right now, including Over the Moon, Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle, and Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans.

Where you can watch Pinocchio (2022) starring Tom Hanks

Pinocchio (2022) is available on Disney+ starting on Sept. 8, 2022. The film joins an exclusive lineup that includes Obi-Wan Kenobi, Turning Red, and Chip ‘n Dale Rescue Rangers.

You can check out the trailer below:

Will you be watching Pinocchio on Disney+?