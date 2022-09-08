Jay Blades cancels his big day as Repair Shop star mourns Queen

Liz Truss, who was appointed as Prime Minister by the Queen on Tuesday, said her death was a “huge shock to the nation and the world” as she addressed the nation outside No 10 this evening.

The Archbishop of Canterbury said his “prayers are with the King and the Royal Family” as he mourns the death of the Queen, whose “steadfast loyalty, service and humility has helped us make sense of who we are”.

Earlier today, the Palace shared a rare update saying doctors were concerned about the head of state’s health.

A statement just after 12.30pm said: “Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.”