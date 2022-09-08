Jurgen Klopp fears Wolves ‘won’t stop laughing’ after Liverpool loss

“In three days we play against Wolves and when they saw the game tonight they cannot stop laughing probably and think, ‘oh my god, that’s a perfect moment’. I would say it’s a perfect moment, but we have to try to find a set up.

“It’s going to be much better and pretty much everything.”

Liverpool have only won two of their opening six Premier League matches and are already six points adrift of league-leaders Arsenal. The game against Wolves is quickly followed by a Champions League tie at home to Ajax before a trip to Chelsea before the international break.

The two-week break may be exactly what Liverpool need to try and “reinvent” themselves as Klopp calls it, but he’ll need results in the next three games to take some momentum into October.