Kate and William pay tribute to victims of Canadian stabbing





Ten people were killed and at least 18 people were wounded in a stabbing spree on Sunday which took place in the town of Weldon and the James Smith Cree Nation, an indigenous community. The Canadian police have named brothers Myles Sanderson and Damien Sanderson as suspects in the attacks, but the current motives behind the attack are currently unknown.

On Wednesday morning, Prince William posted a tribute to the victims of the mass stabbing attack. On Instagram the royal couple posted a story message with a black background and white lettering which read: “The attacks at James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon, Saskatchewan are truly heart-breaking. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of these horrific acts and all those that have lost loved ones. “Catherine and I send our best wishes to the people of Canada. W.”

A statement by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police of Saskatchewan (RCMP) has said that suspect Myles Sanderson is currently in police custody. Myles Sanderson was caught after a four-day manhunt by the police which took place over three provinces in Canada. The police have said Myles Sanderson was found near the town of Rosthern, Saskatchewan at around 3:30 pm (9:30 pm GMT) on Wednesday. The other suspect, Damien Sanderson, was found dead on Monday, and police have said his injuries are “not believed to be self-inflicted at this point”. READ MORE: Fan frenzy as Prince George, Louis and Charlotte pictured on first day

The ten people who were killed have now all been identified. They are Thomas Burns, 23, Gregory Burns, 28, Carol Burns, 46, Lydia Gloria Burns, 61, Bonnie Burns, 48, Earl Burns, 66, Lana Head, 49, Christain Head, 54, Roberton Sanderson, 49 and Wesley Petterson, 78. All victims were residents of James Smith Cree Nation apart from Mr Petterson, who lived in the neighbouring town of Weldon. Mark Arcand, who lost his sister Bonnie Burns and nephew Gregory Burns, said the victims died while trying to protect their family members. He said: “Senseless crimes took heroes away from our families” and described Bonnie Burns as a “Mama bear [who] took care of her cubs”. One of Bonnie Burn’s children was injured but has survived the attack. DON’T MISS:

Lydia Gloria Burns, who worked as an addiction counsellor, was responding to a crisis call when she was killed. Her brother, Darryl Burns, said: “She died helping people. And we have to pick up that torch and carry it.” Ruby Works, who knew victim Wes Petterson, said he was like an uncle to her and described him as someone who loved cats and frequently helped out his neighbours. She said: “He didn’t do anything. He didn’t deserve this. He was a good, kind-hearted man.” Chakastaypasin Chief Calvin Sanderson, leader of one of the three communities that make up James Smith Cree Nation, has said everyone in the community had been affected by the attack. He said while speaking of the victims: “They were our relatives, friends. “It’s pretty horrific.”