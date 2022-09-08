Lord of the Rings prequel boss details orc demand ‘So glad we did’

JA has major horror credentials after helming his feature debut The Orphanage, and has also leaned into the suspense genre with films like The Impossible and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

Having kicked off Amazon’s impressive Middle Earth adventure with the first two episodes, he’ll next be directing the Spanish-language disaster film Society of the Snow, based on the 1972 Andes crash.

In the meantime, Lord of the Rings fans can expect many more orcs, elves, dwarves and other fantastical creatures on their screens over the coming weeks.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power continues Fridays on Amazon Prime Video.