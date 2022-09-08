Mandela’s grandson pays tribute to Queen – ‘First name basis!’

Mandla Mandela joined GB News host Dan Wootton yesterday to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II shortly after Buckingham Palace had announced the 96-year-old monarch had passed away peacefully at Balmoral. Mr Mandela, who is the grandson of former South African President Nelson Mandela, even revealed personal details about telephone calls his grandfather exchanged with Her Majesty.

Speaking from Cape Town, Mr Mandela said: “This has been a shock to many throughout South Africa, the continent and the entire global community.

“It was totally unexpected as we had seen Her Majesty a couple of days ago on TV and she was looking frail but we never expected that in a few days we would be hearing the news of her passing.”

When asked about the late Queen’s relationship with the former South African President, he added: “Her Majesty was a very close friend to ‘Madiba’.

“She was the only person I have heard refer to my grandfather on a first name basis.

