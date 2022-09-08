NBA 2K23 Detroit Pistons Roster And Ratings

NBA 2K23 is here, and that means hoop heads and casual NBA fans will have about a season’s worth of debates to start and more than a few Michael Jordan dunks to choreograph. We’re breaking down the new NBA 2K23 rosters for all 32 NBA teams, and in this guide we’re taking a closer look at the Detroit Pistons. The Pistons still aren’t ready to contend for a championship, but they’ve acquired some solid young talent that could be enjoyable to build around. If you’re curious about who the Pistons’ best players might be, where their top players rank in the league, or which team positions may need an upgrade in MyNBA Eras, then here’s everything you need to know about the new NBA 2K23 Pistons roster.

Detroit Pistons – Best Players

The Pistons are the 27th best team in the league according to the new ratings for all 32 teams in NBA 2K23. At launch, Detroit’s set for an overall team rating of 83. The Pistons will also have a total of two players rated 80 or above in NBA 2K23, including a pair of young playmakers:

Cade Cunningham (SG) – 84 OVR

Jaden Ivey (SG) – 76 OVR

Below you will find a table of the starting roster and bench players for the Detroit Pistons at launch in NBA 2K23, which includes all five starters and their new rookie class of Jalen Duren and Jaden Ivey.

Detroit Pistons – Starters & Bench

Player Name Position OVR Cade Cunningham SG 84 Jaden Ivey SG 76 Saddiq Bey SF 80 Marvin Bagley III PF 76 Isaiah Stewart C 76 Kelly Olynyk C 76 Kevin Knox II SF 71 Alec Burks SF 76 Killian Hayes PG 71 Nerlens Noel C 76 Jalen Duren C 73 Hamidou Diallo SF 76 Saben Lee PG 74

