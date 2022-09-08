Netflix’s Do Revenge: 10 Movies & Shows Where You’ve Seen The Cast Before

After the success of Netflix’s Someone Great, writer/director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson is continuing her partnership with Netflix with the release of the black comedy Do Revenge on September 16th. The movie centers on two teenage girls who decide to go after one another’s bullies as a form of revenge and healing for themselves after they’ve both been cast out for stupid reasons.





The movie features an all-star cast, with Maya Hawke and Camila Mendes serving as the co-leads. When the movie releases, there won’t be a face audience won’t recognize. The cast has appeared in a range of shows over the years, including teen dramas and superhero shows airing on streaming services and broadcast channels.

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY

Alisha Boe – 13 Reasons Why (2017-2020)

Stream On Netflix

Alisha Boe is set to play Tara, who, from the look of the trailer, is one of the popular girls on campus at the elite high school. In addition to being popular, it appears like Tara has an allegiance to Max.

RELATED: 10 Movies And TV Shows The Cast Of 13 Reasons Why Has Been In

This isn’t Boe’s first time appearing on Netflix since she starred in the controversial Netflix teen series 13 Reasons Why. Boe played Jessica Davis, a former friend of Hannah who is one of the recipients and focus of Hannah’s tapes. In the role, Boe dealt with serious topics like sexual assault and grief, solidifying her as a star dramatic actor.

Austin Abrams – Euphoria (2019-)

Stream On HBO Max

Austin Abrams is set to portray Max on September 16th when Do Revenge drops on Netflix. He is the former boyfriend of Drea and is responsible for a nude picture of Drea circulating around the school.

Abrams has starred in several movies and shows aimed at teen audiences, including several teen book-to-screen adaptations like Paper Towns and Dash & Lily. He most recently appeared in the hit HBO series Euphoria where he played Ethan Lewis. While Ethan is one of the most well-liked characters in the series, Abrams’ character Max is set to be one of Do Revenge’s antagonists.

Ava Capri – Love, Victor (2020-2021)

Stream On Disney+ & Hulu

Avi Capri plays Carissa in Do Revenge. Carissa has long since been a bully in Eleanor’s life who went as far as to spread a rumor that Eleanor held her down and tried to kiss her.

Capri has had her fair share of minor roles in TV shows and movies over the years but she got her big break when she was cast as Lucy in season 2 of Love, Victor. Lucy is introduced as Andrew’s girlfriend, but when the two break up, she starts hanging out with Lake. The two end up dating for the remainder of the show.

Camila Mendes – Riverdale (2017-)

Stream On Netflix

Camila Mendes will play Drea Torres, one of the main characters in Do Revenge. Described as a preppy, popular high school student, Drea’s image is everything which is why her life spirals when a topless picture she sent to her boyfriend starts circulating around school.

While Mendes has appeared in several shows and movies in recent years, she is best known for playing Veronica in the CW’s hit series Riverdale. Veronica has had terrible things happen to her, but she’s also inflicted pain on the people in her life too.

Eliza Bennett – Sweet/Vicious (2016-2017)

Buy On Amazon

Eliza Bennett is set to play a character named Jessica in Do Revenge. While it doesn’t appear like Jessica is a student at the high school, she’ll have ties to the school in some way and is most notably seen in a scene with Sophie Turner.

This isn’t Bennett’s first time working with writer/director Robinson as the two first worked together in 2016 on the MTV original series Sweet/Vicious, which was a great show canceled after one season. Bennett played co-lead character Jules Thomas, a college student who, after being sexually assaulted, became a vigilante to get even with the abusers on campus since the school wasn’t taking legal action properly.

Jonathan “J.D.” Daviss – Outer Banks (2020-)

Stream On Netflix

Jonathan “J.D.” Daviss is playing a character named Elliot when Do Revenge is released. From the looks of the trailer, Elliot is part of the popular crowd and one of Max’s best friends, which certainly is going to put him on Drea and Eleanor’s bad side.

RELATED: 8 Outer Banks Characters Fans Would Love To Be Friends With

When audiences stream Do Revenge, they’ll likely recognize JD as Pope from the hit Netflix teen series Outer Banks. Unlike J.D., his character in Do Revenge, his character in Outer Banks is a social outcast who only has a handful of loyal friends. However, together those friends track down a mysterious treasure, so the trade-off of popularity might be worth it.

Maia Reficco – Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin (2022-)

Stream On HBO Max

Mai Reficco is set to play a character named Montana in Do Revenge. She appears to be part of Max’s popular crowd and was once a friend to Drea, though that friendship might have ended after the nude picture circulated.

Reficco is having an amazing year and was recently cast in the book adaptation of A Cuban Girl’s Guide to Tea and Tomorrow. However, audiences will recognize her now from her role as Noa Olivar in HBO Max’s Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin. Unlike the Montana character, Noa is a bit of a tomboy who was a star on the track team before getting suspended for drugs that really belonged to her mom.

Maya Hawke – Stranger Things (2016-)

Stream On Netflix

Maya Hawke stars opposite Camila Mendes in Do Revenge playing the character of Eleanor. Unlike Drea, Eleanor is not popular and has just transferred to the new school where Carissa, her bully, goes.

RELATED: 10 Quotes That Perfectly Sum Up Robin As A Character In Stranger Things

Maya Hawke has starred in several shows, movies, and even podcasts, but she is best known for the role of Robin in Stranger Things. She joined the cast during season 3 and quickly became a fan favorite as she became best friends with Steve. She marked the first openly LGBTQ+ character on Stranger Things when she came out to Steve in the penultimate episode of season 3.

Paris Berelc – Alexa & Katie (2018-2020)

Stream On Netflix

Paris Berelc will be playing Meghan when Do Revenge is released on Netflix on September 16th. She appears to be yet another popular student at the high school who is more loyal to Max than she is to Drea.

Berelc has a long relationship with Netflix, appearing in several of the streamer’s original movies and shows. She is best known for playing the role of Alexa in the Netflix teen sitcom Alexa & Katie. This will be a new kind of role for Berelc to tackle as her character in Alexa & Katie was a wholesome teenager who was battling cancer while trying to enjoy high school.

Rish Shah – Ms. Marvel (2022)

Stream On Disney+

Rish Shah will appear in Do Revenge, where he will be playing the character of Russ. From the trailer, it appears like Russ is a fellow outcast at the high school who has strong ties to Carissa.

This isn’t Shah’s first role in a Netflix moving, having appeared briefly in To All The Boys: Always and Forever as Margo’s boyfriend. However, audiences will most recently recognize him from his role as Kamran in Disney+’s original series Ms. Marvel. His character is supposed to be an antagonist for Kamala but ends up becoming an ally to her.

NEXT: Ms. Marvel: One Quote From Each Main Character That Goes Against Their Personality