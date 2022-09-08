New Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile trailer teases Verdansk return

CoD Mobile Season 8: Train to Nowhere has brought plenty of fun new content for players to check out, and here’s everything that we know about it, including new weapons, a new map, and more.
CoD Mobile fans now have brand-new Season 8 content to dissect as Season 7 came to a close. Season 7 introduced players to a unique Ghost in the Shell crossover and following its success, expectations for the newly released CoD Mobile Season 8 are high.
Season 8: Train to Nowhere delivered plenty of new content including weapons and maps. We’ll go over all of the new content that arrived with the new CoD Mobile seasonal update.
CoD Mobile Season 8: Train to Nowhere release date
CoD Mobile Season 8: Train to Nowhere went live on Wednesday, September 7 at 5 PM PT/ 8 PM ET/ 1 AM UK Time (September 8). This is right after the Season 7 Battle Pass came to an end.
After Season 8 finally arrived, CoD Mobile players were able to access a plethora of brand-new content, including new weapons and a Battle Pass containing plenty of rewards. We’ll go over all the new content that has made its way to the game.
CoD Mobile Season 8: Train to Nowhere new weapons
The Season 8 update added the ZRG 20mm Sniper Rifle to CoD Mobile. This long-range weapon first appeared in Black Ops Cold War and it is currently one of the best Snipers in Warzone.
In Black Ops Cold War and Warzone, this fast-firing Sniper boasts excellent movement speed. You’ll get to unlock the ZRG 20mm Sniper Rifle as a free reward in the Season 8 Battle Pass at Tier 21.
Players will also be able to get their hands on the Butterfly Knife which has appeared in both Black Ops III and Modern Warfare (2019). The weapon is iconic within the gaming community due to its popularity in the CSGO franchise.
CoD Mobile Season 8: Train to Nowhere Express map
The Express map from Black Ops 2 has arrived in CoD Mobile Season 8: Train to Nowhere. This location made an appearance in Black Ops Cold War, and now mobile players will get to check it out as well.
Adding a train station map fits perfectly with Season 8’s theme, and it’s extremely likely that the trains in the station will take out careless players who wind up on the tracks. So, be sure to watch out for them.
CoD Mobile Season 8: Train to Nowhere Spycraft Perk
The Spycraft Perk from Black Ops 2 was also included in CoD Mobile’s Season 8: Train to Nowhere. This Perk allows players to hack their enemies’ equipment and turn it against them.
You can earn the CoD Mobile version through a seasonal challenge found in the patch notes, and it will let you hack Trophy Systems, Trip Mines, SAM Turrets, Sentry Guns, Transform Shields, and Munitions Boxes.
CoD Mobile Season 8: Train to Nowhere Battle Pass
The CoD Mobile Season 8 update features a new 50-Tier Battle Pass that features both free and premium items like new Operators, Weapon Blueprints, Calling Cards, COD Points, and more.
Here are some of the free rewards included in the Battle Pass:
- Tier 14: Igniter Battle Royale Class
- Tier 21: ZRG 20mm Sniper Rifle
- Tier 50: Spider Chow Calling Card
If you get the premium Battle Pass, you can grab the following rewards:
- Misty — Undercover Operator Skin
- Seraph — Double Agent Operator Skin
- Vanguard — Nocturnal Elite Operator Skin
- Adler — Dapper Operator Skin
- New M13, CBR4, S36, M4, and ZRG 20mm Weapon Blueprints
If you purchase the Battle Pass Ground Forces subscription then you’ll gain access to the Park — Double Agent Operator Skin along with a new AK-47 Weapon Blueprint and Backpack Skin. The subscription will also grant a 10% boost to Player XP and Weapon XP.
CoD Mobile Season 8: Train to Nowhere patch notes
Call of Duty: Mobile Season 8: “Train to Nowhere”
Grab a ticket as stealth and precision is what keep you alive on the ride through Express in Call of Duty: Mobile Season 8: Train to Nowhere! Become elusive with Misty – Undercover Agent & the new bolt-action ZRG 20mm – Jade or go covert with Adler – Dapper & the rapid-fire CBR4 – Aqua Leviathan in the Season 8 Battle Pass. Join the global Ground Forces and become an elite with sleek rewards such as the new AK-47 – Monster Crash and suit-up as Park – Double Agent. The stakes have never been higher to stay undetected and achieve cloak-and-dagger operations. Play now!
Season 8: “Train to Nowhere” brings new content including:
- Welcome to the unique map, Express, from the Call of Duty: Black Ops Series. Come and experience the newly added map in-game!
- The brand-new weapon, ZRG 20mm, is now available. Eliminate your enemies with this large caliber bolt-action sniper rifle.
Log in to the game and enjoy the new content after the update!
Multiplayer
New Map
Express
The fan-favorite map from the Call of Duty: Black Ops Series, Express, has been officially added to the map pool!
The symmetrical structure enables the fighters to go across the tracks and platform freely for engagements. However, fighters, please watch out for the high-speed trains passing by and enjoy the game!
New Perk
Spycraft
When equipped with Spycraft, the players can hack enemy Field Upgrades including Trophy System, Trip Mine, SAM Turret, Sentry Turret, Transform Shield, and Munitions Box. These units can be controlled after the manual hack is complete.
Adjusted the Map Pool of the Ranked Match
We have added the Nuketown and Raid into the Generic Map Pool for their good performance in the New Map Pool.
Meanwhile, we have optimized the spawn locations of Miami Strike due to bad performance in the Generic Map Pool. After the optimization, the Miami Strike will also be added to the New Map Pool.
Domination
Nuketown – Added into the Generic Map Pool.
Miami Strike – Added into the New Map Pool.
Hardpoint
Raid – Added into the Generic Map Pool.
Miami Strike – Added into the New Map Pool.
Bug Fix
Raid
We fixed the bug that had a deviation in the captured area of the second node in Hardpoint mode.
Hardpoint
We fixed the bug that caused players to not capture the node in specific situations.
Battle Royale
1. Spy Intel Event
In the Battle Royale of the new season Train to Nowhere, players can collect the Data Cache lost on the map to get the intel. Once the player wins the match and brings the Data Cache back, the whole team will be rewarded. The player will get the following buffs that come with carrying the Data Cache:
- The player will receive unlimited firepower support and reload will cost no ammo.
- The Data Cache can reveal the number of nearby enemies. The number will update instantly in the HUD of the left-hand corner.
In addition, the player will also get the following debuff that comes with carrying the Data Cache:
Everyone is eager to get the Data Cache that contains the intel. The location of the player carrying the Data Cache will be marked on the map and the location refreshes every 30s. The closer the target unit is, the more precise the location is.
2. New Weapon Refresh
ZRG 20mm is now available in Battle Royale.
3. Bug Fix
We have fixed the ORV’s abnormal phenomena caused by any crash.
Comprehensive Update
1. New Feature: Parameters in the Private Match can be customized now!
This new feature is available in some modes of MP/BR. The players can customize different parameters based on different modes. All the parameters that can be customized are listed as follows:
2. Player Control
Controls the HP, jump height, and energy recovery rate.
3. Safe Zone Shrink Frequency
Controls the safe zone shrink frequency.
4. Airdrop Control
Controls whether the airdrop will be delivered or not.
5. Teammate Recovery
Controls the revive rules.
6. Class Control
Controls whether the player can use the class or not on Spawn Island. The player can also decide which classes can be used.
7. Sound Indicator
Controls whether the player can see the indicator for gunfire, footstep, and vehicle.
8. Armor Repair
Controls whether the armor repair will be refreshed or not.
9. Limited Ammo
Controls the amount of ammo. If turned off, the player can use limitless ammo.
10. Limited Throwables
Controls the amount of throwable. If turned off, the player can use limitless throwables.
11. Supply Boxes
Controls whether the supply boxes will be refreshed or not.
12. Weapon
Controls the refresh rule of the weapon.
13. Throwable
Controls the refresh rule of the throwable.
14. Vehicle
Controls which vehicles will be refreshed.
Optimized the Weapon Animation
We have optimized the fire and bolt animation of the Koshka.
We have optimized the reload animation of the Man-O-War.
Optimized the Scorestreaks Performance
Lightning Strike: We have optimized its indicator of the strike range to better mark the actual strike areas.
New Weapons
ZRG 20mm
A heavy and reliable bolt-action sniper rifle with a large caliber, fast bullet speed, and great damage. When equipped with a special attachment, it can deal greater damage to vehicles.
Butterfly Knife
An exquisite flip-action knife that gracefully displays the user’s full capability. Its sheath becomes a handle when unfolding.
Balance Adjustment
Multiplayer & Battle Royale
The strength of the KSP 45 has shown us the great potential of the burst guns in the current release. It’s time to bring these diverse burst guns back to the battleground!
Swordfish Buffed
Fire Interval between Bursts: Reduced
Hip-fire Bullet Spread: Increased (MP Only)
ADS Speed: Increased
Halberd Mag
Fire Interval In Burst: Reduced
Pharo Buffed
Pharo has great potential in damage, even better than the ksp45 in its heyday. However, its strange trajectory makes it difficult to get started. We have greatly improved its recoil control and appropriately reduced its range, making its risk and profit more controllable.
Recoil: Reduced
Range: Reduced
Chicom Buffed
Damage Multiplier: Increased
Oden Buffed
Oden remains unchanged while other Assault Rifles with low fire rates have been buffed in the recent releases. We have slightly reduced its recoil and increased its range to ensure its strength.
Recoil: Reduced
Range: Increased
PPSh-41 Buffed
Horizontal Recoil: Reduced
Chopper Buffed
Chopper is an LMG with high hip-fire accuracy and mobility. However, its short range and low penetration limit the suppression capability that LMGs are known for. Therefore, we have buffed its ADS accuracy, damage, and range.
ADS Accuracy: Increased
Damage: Increased
Range: Increased
QXR Buffed
QXR was nerfed heavily a while back and since then, it hasn’t been able to compete with mainstream weapons. Therefore, we want to bring it back to its normal strength.
Damage: Increased
KRM-262 Buffed
In the last adjustment, we improved the benefit of KRM-262’s central pellet hits. However, the average damage of non-precision shots was reduced, which makes it unreliable in high-intensity combat.
Therefore, we have adjusted its damage and pellet allocation to improve its fault tolerance of non-precision shots.
Damage: Increased
Range: Increased
Hip-fire Central Pellets Spread: Reduced
JAK-12 Nerfed
JAK-12 now exceeds the expected suppression capability after a round of buffs in the Shotgun class. Therefore, we have reduced its effective range to make the players more careful in selecting it.
Damage Multiplier: Reduced
Range: Reduced
MX9 Buffed
MX9 is extremely low in its strength for its low damage and hard control after previously being nerfed. After the adjustments, we hope to bring it back to its normal strength.
Damage: Increased
Adjusted the damage/range/damage multiplier in Battle Royale to be all the same with MP mode.
LK24 Buffed
Its high accuracy and stability at medium and long range didn’t attract the players during the current release. It’s time to reward the soldiers with precision shot ability. (Not available in Zombies Mode)
Get-Hit Flinch: Reduced
Damage Multiplier: Increased
HG 40 Buffed
Compared with other SMGs, HG 40 is weak in the fire rate and it cannot exert its advantage. After the adjustments, we hope its effective combat range can go back to the mainstream level to enable the players to make full use of it. (Not available in Zombies Mode)
Range: Increased
Damage Multiplier: Increased
AK-47 Buffed
This classic weapon is significantly popular in BR but not that popular in MP. Therefore, we have increased its damage multiplier to improve its strength to the mainstream level.
Damage Multiplier: Increased
Multiplayer
Operator Skill
Reactor Core Nerfed
Damage Radius: Reduced
Activate Energy Needed: Increased
Energy Recovery Rate: Reduced
Gravity Spikes Buffed
Energy Recovery Rate: Increased
Claw Buffed
The bullet damage will not be reduced after the rebound.
Lethal and Tactical Adjustment
Flash Drone Nerfed
Effective Radius: Reduced
Concussion Grenade Nerfed
Effective Radius: Reduced
Max Duration: Reduced
Min Duration: Reduced
Thermite Nerfed
Effective Radius: Reduced
Duration: Reduced
Trophy System Buffed
Detect Radius: Increased
Flashbang Grenade Buffed
Effective Radius: Adjusted to 10m
Max Effective Duration: Increased
Contact Grenade Buffed
Throw Speed: Increased
Damage: Increased
Damage Radius: Increased
Molotov Cocktail Buffed
Duration: Increased
Echo Grenade Buffed
Detect Radius: Increased
Battle Royale
SVD Buffed
We noticed that the players have limited choices of Snipers with a medium fire rate in BR. It’s time to bring a new choice for combat at medium and long distances in BR.
Range of First Stage: Increased
Damage Multiplier: Increased
Base Vertical Recoil: Reduced
Type 25 Buffed
Range: Increased
Damage: Increased
GKS Buffed
Range: Increased
CR-56 AMAX Buffed
Compared to other Assault Rifles with a medium fire rate, the damage of CR-56 AMAX is relatively low. Therefore, we increased its damage by putting it in a more balanced place.
Damage: Increased
HVK-30 Nerfed
After being buffed twice, especially in MP mode, HVK-30 is now too powerful in BR combat at medium range. Therefore, we have adjusted its damage penetration in Battle Royale.
Range: Adjusted
Base Damage: Adjusted
Adjustment of the Class Skill
Clown Buffed
Recharge Speed: Increased
Tracking Range: Increased
Airborne Buffed
Recharge Speed: Increased
Support – Profession Passive Skill Nerfed
Time spent to revive teammates won’t be reduced after the Class upgrade.
For more, check out our guide to fixing CoD Mobile’s Loading Timeout error and the best Switchblade X9 weapon loadout.
SOURCE: CoD Moblie Reddit
Image Credit: Activision