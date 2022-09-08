New Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile trailer teases Verdansk return

CoD Mobile Season 8: Train to Nowhere has brought plenty of fun new content for players to check out, and here’s everything that we know about it, including new weapons, a new map, and more.

CoD Mobile fans now have brand-new Season 8 content to dissect as Season 7 came to a close. Season 7 introduced players to a unique Ghost in the Shell crossover and following its success, expectations for the newly released CoD Mobile Season 8 are high.

Season 8: Train to Nowhere delivered plenty of new content including weapons and maps. We’ll go over all of the new content that arrived with the new CoD Mobile seasonal update.

CoD Mobile Season 8: Train to Nowhere went live on Wednesday, September 7 at 5 PM PT/ 8 PM ET/ 1 AM UK Time (September 8). This is right after the Season 7 Battle Pass came to an end.

After Season 8 finally arrived, CoD Mobile players were able to access a plethora of brand-new content, including new weapons and a Battle Pass containing plenty of rewards. We’ll go over all the new content that has made its way to the game.

CoD Mobile Season 8: Train to Nowhere new weapons

The Season 8 update added the ZRG 20mm Sniper Rifle to CoD Mobile. This long-range weapon first appeared in Black Ops Cold War and it is currently one of the best Snipers in Warzone.

In Black Ops Cold War and Warzone, this fast-firing Sniper boasts excellent movement speed. You’ll get to unlock the ZRG 20mm Sniper Rifle as a free reward in the Season 8 Battle Pass at Tier 21.

Players will also be able to get their hands on the Butterfly Knife which has appeared in both Black Ops III and Modern Warfare (2019). The weapon is iconic within the gaming community due to its popularity in the CSGO franchise.

CoD Mobile Season 8: Train to Nowhere Express map

The Express map from Black Ops 2 has arrived in CoD Mobile Season 8: Train to Nowhere. This location made an appearance in Black Ops Cold War, and now mobile players will get to check it out as well.

Adding a train station map fits perfectly with Season 8’s theme, and it’s extremely likely that the trains in the station will take out careless players who wind up on the tracks. So, be sure to watch out for them.

CoD Mobile Season 8: Train to Nowhere Spycraft Perk

The Spycraft Perk from Black Ops 2 was also included in CoD Mobile’s Season 8: Train to Nowhere. This Perk allows players to hack their enemies’ equipment and turn it against them.

You can earn the CoD Mobile version through a seasonal challenge found in the patch notes, and it will let you hack Trophy Systems, Trip Mines, SAM Turrets, Sentry Guns, Transform Shields, and Munitions Boxes.

CoD Mobile Season 8: Train to Nowhere Battle Pass

The CoD Mobile Season 8 update features a new 50-Tier Battle Pass that features both free and premium items like new Operators, Weapon Blueprints, Calling Cards, COD Points, and more.

Here are some of the free rewards included in the Battle Pass:

Tier 14 : Igniter Battle Royale Class

: Igniter Battle Royale Class Tier 21 : ZRG 20mm Sniper Rifle

: ZRG 20mm Sniper Rifle Tier 50: Spider Chow Calling Card

If you get the premium Battle Pass, you can grab the following rewards:

Misty — Undercover Operator Skin

Seraph — Double Agent Operator Skin

Vanguard — Nocturnal Elite Operator Skin

Adler — Dapper Operator Skin

New M13, CBR4, S36, M4, and ZRG 20mm Weapon Blueprints

If you purchase the Battle Pass Ground Forces subscription then you’ll gain access to the Park — Double Agent Operator Skin along with a new AK-47 Weapon Blueprint and Backpack Skin. The subscription will also grant a 10% boost to Player XP and Weapon XP.

CoD Mobile Season 8: Train to Nowhere patch notes

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 8: “Train to Nowhere”

Grab a ticket as stealth and precision is what keep you alive on the ride through Express in Call of Duty: Mobile Season 8: Train to Nowhere! Become elusive with Misty – Undercover Agent & the new bolt-action ZRG 20mm – Jade or go covert with Adler – Dapper & the rapid-fire CBR4 – Aqua Leviathan in the Season 8 Battle Pass. Join the global Ground Forces and become an elite with sleek rewards such as the new AK-47 – Monster Crash and suit-up as Park – Double Agent. The stakes have never been higher to stay undetected and achieve cloak-and-dagger operations. Play now!

Season 8: “Train to Nowhere” brings new content including:

Welcome to the unique map, Express, from the Call of Duty: Black Ops Series. Come and experience the newly added map in-game!

The brand-new weapon, ZRG 20mm, is now available. Eliminate your enemies with this large caliber bolt-action sniper rifle.

Log in to the game and enjoy the new content after the update!

Multiplayer

New Map

Express

The fan-favorite map from the Call of Duty: Black Ops Series, Express, has been officially added to the map pool!

The symmetrical structure enables the fighters to go across the tracks and platform freely for engagements. However, fighters, please watch out for the high-speed trains passing by and enjoy the game!

New Perk

Spycraft

When equipped with Spycraft, the players can hack enemy Field Upgrades including Trophy System, Trip Mine, SAM Turret, Sentry Turret, Transform Shield, and Munitions Box. These units can be controlled after the manual hack is complete.

Adjusted the Map Pool of the Ranked Match

We have added the Nuketown and Raid into the Generic Map Pool for their good performance in the New Map Pool.

Meanwhile, we have optimized the spawn locations of Miami Strike due to bad performance in the Generic Map Pool. After the optimization, the Miami Strike will also be added to the New Map Pool.

Domination

Nuketown – Added into the Generic Map Pool.

Miami Strike – Added into the New Map Pool.

Hardpoint

Raid – Added into the Generic Map Pool.

Miami Strike – Added into the New Map Pool.

Bug Fix

Raid

We fixed the bug that had a deviation in the captured area of the second node in Hardpoint mode.

Hardpoint

We fixed the bug that caused players to not capture the node in specific situations.

Battle Royale

1. Spy Intel Event

In the Battle Royale of the new season Train to Nowhere, players can collect the Data Cache lost on the map to get the intel. Once the player wins the match and brings the Data Cache back, the whole team will be rewarded. The player will get the following buffs that come with carrying the Data Cache:

The player will receive unlimited firepower support and reload will cost no ammo.

The Data Cache can reveal the number of nearby enemies. The number will update instantly in the HUD of the left-hand corner.

In addition, the player will also get the following debuff that comes with carrying the Data Cache:

Everyone is eager to get the Data Cache that contains the intel. The location of the player carrying the Data Cache will be marked on the map and the location refreshes every 30s. The closer the target unit is, the more precise the location is.

2. New Weapon Refresh

ZRG 20mm is now available in Battle Royale.

3. Bug Fix

We have fixed the ORV’s abnormal phenomena caused by any crash.

Comprehensive Update

1. New Feature: Parameters in the Private Match can be customized now!

This new feature is available in some modes of MP/BR. The players can customize different parameters based on different modes. All the parameters that can be customized are listed as follows:

2. Player Control

Controls the HP, jump height, and energy recovery rate.

3. Safe Zone Shrink Frequency

Controls the safe zone shrink frequency.

4. Airdrop Control

Controls whether the airdrop will be delivered or not.

5. Teammate Recovery

Controls the revive rules.

6. Class Control

Controls whether the player can use the class or not on Spawn Island. The player can also decide which classes can be used.

7. Sound Indicator

Controls whether the player can see the indicator for gunfire, footstep, and vehicle.

8. Armor Repair

Controls whether the armor repair will be refreshed or not.

9. Limited Ammo

Controls the amount of ammo. If turned off, the player can use limitless ammo.

10. Limited Throwables

Controls the amount of throwable. If turned off, the player can use limitless throwables.

11. Supply Boxes

Controls whether the supply boxes will be refreshed or not.

12. Weapon

Controls the refresh rule of the weapon.

13. Throwable

Controls the refresh rule of the throwable.

14. Vehicle

Controls which vehicles will be refreshed.

Optimized the Weapon Animation

We have optimized the fire and bolt animation of the Koshka.

We have optimized the reload animation of the Man-O-War.

Optimized the Scorestreaks Performance

Lightning Strike: We have optimized its indicator of the strike range to better mark the actual strike areas.

New Weapons

ZRG 20mm

A heavy and reliable bolt-action sniper rifle with a large caliber, fast bullet speed, and great damage. When equipped with a special attachment, it can deal greater damage to vehicles.

Butterfly Knife

An exquisite flip-action knife that gracefully displays the user’s full capability. Its sheath becomes a handle when unfolding.

Balance Adjustment

Multiplayer & Battle Royale

The strength of the KSP 45 has shown us the great potential of the burst guns in the current release. It’s time to bring these diverse burst guns back to the battleground!

Swordfish Buffed

Fire Interval between Bursts: Reduced

Hip-fire Bullet Spread: Increased (MP Only)

ADS Speed: Increased

Halberd Mag

Fire Interval In Burst: Reduced

Pharo Buffed

Pharo has great potential in damage, even better than the ksp45 in its heyday. However, its strange trajectory makes it difficult to get started. We have greatly improved its recoil control and appropriately reduced its range, making its risk and profit more controllable.

Recoil: Reduced

Range: Reduced

Chicom Buffed

Damage Multiplier: Increased

Oden Buffed

Oden remains unchanged while other Assault Rifles with low fire rates have been buffed in the recent releases. We have slightly reduced its recoil and increased its range to ensure its strength.

Recoil: Reduced

Range: Increased

PPSh-41 Buffed

Horizontal Recoil: Reduced

Chopper Buffed

Chopper is an LMG with high hip-fire accuracy and mobility. However, its short range and low penetration limit the suppression capability that LMGs are known for. Therefore, we have buffed its ADS accuracy, damage, and range.

ADS Accuracy: Increased

Damage: Increased

Range: Increased

QXR Buffed

QXR was nerfed heavily a while back and since then, it hasn’t been able to compete with mainstream weapons. Therefore, we want to bring it back to its normal strength.

Damage: Increased

KRM-262 Buffed

In the last adjustment, we improved the benefit of KRM-262’s central pellet hits. However, the average damage of non-precision shots was reduced, which makes it unreliable in high-intensity combat.

Therefore, we have adjusted its damage and pellet allocation to improve its fault tolerance of non-precision shots.

Damage: Increased

Range: Increased

Hip-fire Central Pellets Spread: Reduced

JAK-12 Nerfed

JAK-12 now exceeds the expected suppression capability after a round of buffs in the Shotgun class. Therefore, we have reduced its effective range to make the players more careful in selecting it.

Damage Multiplier: Reduced

Range: Reduced

MX9 Buffed

MX9 is extremely low in its strength for its low damage and hard control after previously being nerfed. After the adjustments, we hope to bring it back to its normal strength.

Damage: Increased

Adjusted the damage/range/damage multiplier in Battle Royale to be all the same with MP mode.

LK24 Buffed

Its high accuracy and stability at medium and long range didn’t attract the players during the current release. It’s time to reward the soldiers with precision shot ability. (Not available in Zombies Mode)

Get-Hit Flinch: Reduced

Damage Multiplier: Increased

HG 40 Buffed

Compared with other SMGs, HG 40 is weak in the fire rate and it cannot exert its advantage. After the adjustments, we hope its effective combat range can go back to the mainstream level to enable the players to make full use of it. (Not available in Zombies Mode)

Range: Increased

Damage Multiplier: Increased

AK-47 Buffed

This classic weapon is significantly popular in BR but not that popular in MP. Therefore, we have increased its damage multiplier to improve its strength to the mainstream level.

Damage Multiplier: Increased

Multiplayer

Operator Skill

Reactor Core Nerfed

Damage Radius: Reduced

Activate Energy Needed: Increased

Energy Recovery Rate: Reduced

Gravity Spikes Buffed

Energy Recovery Rate: Increased

Claw Buffed

The bullet damage will not be reduced after the rebound.

Lethal and Tactical Adjustment

Flash Drone Nerfed

Effective Radius: Reduced

Concussion Grenade Nerfed

Effective Radius: Reduced

Max Duration: Reduced

Min Duration: Reduced

Thermite Nerfed

Effective Radius: Reduced

Duration: Reduced

Trophy System Buffed

Detect Radius: Increased

Flashbang Grenade Buffed

Effective Radius: Adjusted to 10m

Max Effective Duration: Increased

Contact Grenade Buffed

Throw Speed: Increased

Damage: Increased

Damage Radius: Increased

Molotov Cocktail Buffed

Duration: Increased

Echo Grenade Buffed

Detect Radius: Increased

Battle Royale

SVD Buffed

We noticed that the players have limited choices of Snipers with a medium fire rate in BR. It’s time to bring a new choice for combat at medium and long distances in BR.

Range of First Stage: Increased

Damage Multiplier: Increased

Base Vertical Recoil: Reduced

Type 25 Buffed

Range: Increased

Damage: Increased

GKS Buffed

Range: Increased

CR-56 AMAX Buffed

Compared to other Assault Rifles with a medium fire rate, the damage of CR-56 AMAX is relatively low. Therefore, we increased its damage by putting it in a more balanced place.

Damage: Increased

HVK-30 Nerfed

After being buffed twice, especially in MP mode, HVK-30 is now too powerful in BR combat at medium range. Therefore, we have adjusted its damage penetration in Battle Royale.

Range: Adjusted

Base Damage: Adjusted

Adjustment of the Class Skill

Clown Buffed

Recharge Speed: Increased

Tracking Range: Increased

Airborne Buffed

Recharge Speed: Increased

Support – Profession Passive Skill Nerfed

Time spent to revive teammates won’t be reduced after the Class upgrade.

For more, check out our guide to fixing CoD Mobile’s Loading Timeout error and the best Switchblade X9 weapon loadout.

SOURCE: CoD Moblie Reddit

Image Credit: Activision