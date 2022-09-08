‘Not worth it!’: Drivers warned of ‘dangerous’ fuel-saving methods

Despite weeks of near-constant price drops, drivers are seeing the cost of petrol and diesel stagnate. Based on data from RAC Fuel Watch, a motorist will pay an average of 168.59p per litre for unleaded and 183.27p for diesel.

While these prices are a significant drop from the record-breaking prices seen at the beginning of July, many are still struggling, especially with other rising household bills.

With fuel prices soaring in recent months, hypermiling, a driving style where drivers attempt to get the best mileage from their cars, has crossed into the mainstream.

Hypermilers suggest that their techniques, including measures such as turning off the air-con and driving below the speed limit, can boost a vehicle’s mpg by up to 40 percent.

The official hypermiling website urges drivers to adopt the correct techniques for the road and traffic conditions when using fuel-saving methods, adding that “safety is paramount”.

READ MORE: Simple car trick can help drivers slash fuel consumption with 20p coin

1664474