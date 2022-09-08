Prince Louis refuses to take his father’s hand on his first day of sch

The four-year-old wandered into Lambrook School, in Berkshire, between his parents Prince William and Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge. But he cutely refused to take his father’s hand, instead opting to just hold his mother’s ahead of the big day. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were taking their three children, Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four, to a “settling in afternoon” at the co-educational private school.

The three children will be attending the new school after moving to Windsor from Kensington Palace.

Kate was holding the hands of both George and Louis as they walked towards the school, while Prince William held Charlotte’s hand and stroked Louis’ hair.

William was spotted sticking his hand out while trying to grab his four-year-old’s hand but Louis refuses.

As the family approached the school, the children showed no signs of nerves as they were all smiles for the cameras.