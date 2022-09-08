Puma Launches Its First Metaverse Experience With NFT Shoes. Can It Compete Against Nike?

On September 7, Puma, one of the world’s leading sports brands, announced the launch of “Black Station,” its first interactive metaverse experience, during the New York Fashion Week.

According to the company’s press release, Black Station will become “a dynamic destination to visit,” where Puma users will be able to connect in an immersive and interactive way to enjoy the brand’s NFTs, mainly related to sporting goods.

Puma Revives Its Creative Journey

Adam Petrick, PUMA’s Chief Brand Officer, said, “Twenty years ago, Black Station was PUMA’s home.” Black Station allowed PUMA to showcase its most innovative designs, and that’s why it revived the website to celebrate its commitment to innovation.

“Given the boundaries we are pushing from a product design and digital standpoint, we found it fitting to bring Black Station back as a new portal for digital exploration across fashion, sport performance, our heritage classics, and innovation.”

From the moment users enter the website, they can choose a hyper-realistic digital lobby with three distinct portals to experience exclusive, never-before-seen sneakers. They can also mint NitroPass passes to receive NFTs linked to physical products that can be claimed once the Futrograde fair in New York is over.

Heiko Desens, Puma’s Global Creative Director and Head of Innovation, noted that thanks to the advantages offered by the metaverse, Puma’s team of designers could work without limitations to create original designs as impressive as the actual products.

“Our team of designers took a lot of liberties when envisioning these footwear styles. We told them the sky is the limit. As a result, we were able to harness their creativity without the typical confines and limitations of our shoe production process.”

Puma Wants A Piece Of The Succulent Pie We Call “The Metaverse”

Despite the technological innovation that the metaverse offers, it should be noted that on a monetary level, Nike, one of Puma’s main competitors, has earned close to $184 million thanks to its NFTs products. This is a clear invitation to a market that is just beginning.

According to data provided by Dune Analytics, Nike leads the table of companies that have profited the most from the sale of NFTs, followed by Dolce & Gabbana, which has sold about $23.67 million. Adidas, one of the first to bet on the metaverse, has barely managed to sell $10 million due to the problems that occurred during its collection launch (something for which the brand has publicly apologized).

Early access is not closed but minting has been paused while the developers investigate issues with Mutant Ape Yacht Club not being able to mint. We will update you as soon as we can. — adidas Originals (@adidasoriginals) December 17, 2021

The truth is that the metaverse is open to all companies that want to go beyond the real world. Even the big automotive brands, such as Ford Motors Company, have announced the registration of patents to enter the metaverse with their most successful car collections.