



“The most important events in the recent history of the United Kingdom are inextricably linked with the name of Her Majesty. “For many decades, Elizabeth II rightfully enjoyed the love and respect of her subjects, as well as authority on the world stage. “I wish you courage and perseverance in the face of this heavy, irreparable loss. “I ask you to convey the words of sincere sympathy and support to the members of the royal family and all the people of Great Britain. Sincerely, Vladimir Putin.”

However, Putin’s condolences to the King come amid the war in Ukraine, where the UK has been condemned by Russia for its support of Kyiv. Her Majesty had made a donation to the Disasters Emergency Committee Ukraine Humanitarian appeal, according to a Buckingham Palace source. According to Entertainment Tonight, the donation was unusual for the Queen as she chooses to stay neutral when it comes to politics. The Disasters Emergency Committee Ukraine Humanitarian appeal took to their official Twitter handle to thank the Queen for her donation. They said: “Many thanks to Her Majesty The Queen for continuing to support the Disasters Emergency Committee and for making a generous donation to the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.”

‌At 6.30pm, the Royal Family announced: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. “The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.” The King, within 40 minutes of Her Majesty’s passing issued a heartfelt statement. He said: “The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family. “We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt tthroughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world. “During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held.”

Putin also paid tribute to Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, after he died on April 9, 2021. In a Telegram to the Queen, he said: “The name of His Royal Highness is associated with many important events in your country’s recent history. “He rightfully enjoyed respect among the British and internationally.” Putin wished the Queen “courage and mental fortitude in the face of a grievous and irreparable loss”.

