Queen Elizabeth II: Traditions that will be followed at her funeral

The Queen has been the longest reigning monarch in British history, taking the throne at aged 27 and reigning until her death aged 96. After a member of the Royal Family dies, there are many traditions and protocols that must be followed concerning funeral arrangements.

Although it is not completely certain what the Queen’s funeral will look like, it is expected to be not unlike the funerals held for past British monarchs, such as the Queen’s father, King George VI.

Funerals for top members of the Royal Family, such as the Queen and Prince Philip, are planned months in advance of their death.

When the Queen died, Operation London Bridge was called, giving British officials the signal that the monarch’s funeral – as well as other preparations – were ready to go ahead.

